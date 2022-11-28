Sam Worthington faces off against the law in new Transfusion trailer

Stan Originals has just released the trailer for their action-packed film Transfusion, led by Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water).

Transfusion follows Ryan Logan (Worthington) and his young son Billy (Carmody) as they attempt to reconnect after a devastating loss.

Billy is mired in guilt for a choice he never made and Ryan, directionless after retiring from the Special Air Service regiment (SAS) of the Australian Army, suffers from PTSD. On his last chance with the law, Ryan is thrust into the criminal underworld by a former SAS brother (Nable) to keep his only son from being taken from him. Transfusion also stars Matt Nable (Poker Face), Phoebe Tonkin (Bloom) and Edward Carmody, Susie Porter (Gold) and Jessica Napier (Harrow).

Attendees at the Veterans Film Festival were among the earliest viewers of Transfusion, where it won the Howard Frank Van Norton Award for Best Film.

Read: Veterans Film Fest announces Red Poppy award recipients

The film will premiere on Stan on 20 January. Watch the trailer below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Produced by John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz (Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Gold) from Deeper Water Films, Transfusion is written by Matt Nable in his directorial debut.

Read: Matt Nable’s creative expansion continues with Stan Originals movie

Andrew Mann, Simon Williams, Nadine Luque, Paul Wiegard, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, Nick Cole, Silvio Salom, Sam Worthington, Will Clarke, Jimmy Costas, Samantha Allwinton and Craig Cowdrey serve as executive producers, alongside Cailah Scobie and Rachel Okine for Stan.

Madman Entertainment are handling theatrical distribution in Australia and all distribution rights in New Zealand, with Altitude Film Sales handling global sales.

The Stan Original Film Transfusion premieres 20 January, only on Stan. In select cinemas 5 January.