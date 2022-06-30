Ticket to Paradise trailer: a tale of Queensland, Clooney and Roberts

The first trailer has dropped for Universal Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, filmed exclusively in Queensland at the Whitsundays, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Starring Oscar-winners Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the Hollywood juggernauts play two bitterly divorced parents who have to put their differences to try and stop their twenty-something daughter from getting hitched to a man she just met in Bali. (The role of Bali will be performed by the slightly more South-Eastern Whitsundays.)

Directed by Ol Parker, a veteran of the feel-good, older-casted romantic film (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) fans are already taking to socials share excitement over Ocean’s Eleven co-stars Roberts and Clooney reuniting for a lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers jaunt.

This production, supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, was halted temporarily following a spike in Covid cases in the state.

The Production Attraction Strategy aims to incentivise filmmakers and production companies to shoot their projects in Queensland, in order to increase the level of screen production in the state, increase skills development and employment opportunities for Queenslanders working in the screen sector, as well as activity for local businesses.

The project was announced back in early 2021, and Screen Queensland predicted that the film would ‘inject an estimated $32.7 million into the Queensland economy and create more than 1,000 jobs for local cast, crew and extras.’

It’s a major boon for Australia’s screen industry that a substantial portion of this year’s major blockbusters have been produced in Queensland, including Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ticket to Paradise is set to release in-cinemas 21 October 2022.