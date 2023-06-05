Three new Walking Dead spin-offs are coming to Stan

Stan has just revealed its exclusive acquisition of the Australian rights to The Walking Dead: Dead City – along with two other highly anticipated series from The Walking Dead Universe.

Set to premiere on June 19, The Walking Dead: Dead City will land on Stan the same day it streams in the US.

The other two spin-offs – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and a currently untitled Rick & Michonne-centered series – and are coming in late 2023 and early 2024.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The Walking Dead: Dead City brings back actors Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in their roles as Maggie and Negan.

Set years after their last appearance, the former foes find themselves reluctantly teaming up for a perilous mission. Venturing into the decaying heart of a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, severed from the mainland, they encounter hordes of the undead and a society of survivors thriving amidst the danger.

As they navigate the walker-infested city, their shared traumas from the past may prove just as dangerous as the present threats.

Stan’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin Kugeler, expressed delight at the partnership with AMC Networks, stating: ‘We are thrilled that AMC Networks have chosen Stan, the leading local service in Australia, and entrusting us with the next three spin-offs in their exceptional The Walking Dead Universe.’

Kugeler acknowledged the growing demand for premium content in Australia and emphasised the significance of this acquisition for Stan and Australian audiences. He assured subscribers of their commitment to delivering outstanding Stan Originals alongside world-class shows from around the globe.

Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie echoed Kugeler’s sentiments, praising the global phenomenon of The Walking Dead and the anticipation surrounding the new spin-offs. Scobie emphasised the continuation of beloved characters’ journeys and the promise of expanding The Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, a six-episode series, also features actors such as Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, and Logan Kim. Showrunner and executive producer Eli Jorné leads the production, alongside Scott M. Gimple, Brian Bockrath, Lauren Cohan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In addition to The Walking Dead: Dead City, Stan has also confirmed it has the rights to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus, and follows his titular character as he finds himself stranded in France, embarking on a journey to piece together his mysterious circumstances. Along the way, unexpected connections complicate his quest to return home. This series will premiere later this year and features Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis in prominent roles.

Fans can also look forward to the debut of the Untitled Rick and Michonne series in 2024. Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reunite to portray Rick Grimes and Michonne as they navigate a world transformed by the undead. The series promises an ‘epic love story’ and an ‘exploration of their identities’ in a war-torn environment, where they must confront not only the dead but also the living.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on Stan on 19 June 2023.