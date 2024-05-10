News

 > News

Third season of Heartbreak High will be its last

Heartbreak High will conclude its story with season 3, which is expected to film soon for Netflix.
10 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Heartbreak High Season 2. Image: Johan Platt/ Netflix.

Streaming

Heartbreak High Season 2. Image: Johan Platt/ Netflix.

Share Icon

Netflix revealed today that popular Australian teen series Heartbreak High will return for a third season, which will conclude the reboot.

Season 3 will see the talented cast and creators reassemble in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands), Australia for the final year at Hartley High.

Our reviewer Anthony Morris wrote about the series: ‘The first season of Netflix’s reboot of the 90s classic (itself based on a feature film) walked a fine line between the Aussie charm of the original and the increasingly international nature of sexual politics and identities. Comparisons to sexed-up overseas series like Euphoria and Sex Education were inevitable – and why shouldn’t Australians have their own take on youth gone wild?’

‘Season 2 opens with the line, ‘We all want to be the hero of our own story’. Unfortunately, it’s said over images of students running screaming from a burning hall, the now crumbling site of the Year 11 formal. Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and bestie Harper (Asher Yasbincek) are missing. Looks like a clash of heroes and villains has got seriously out of hand.’

The second season, released on 11 April this year, premiered as one of the most popular shows both in Australia and around the world on Netflix. It debuted at number one in Australia and stayed on the Global Top 10 English TV Series list for three consecutive weeks. 

Read: Heartbreak High Season 2, Netflix review: tension and detention

‘Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix,’ said Netflix Director of Content ANZ Que Minh Luu. ‘It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favourite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck up day.’

Heartbreak High is back for a third and final term (image – Netflix)

‘We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High,’ said Carly Heaton, Fremantle Head of Scripted. ‘We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters. All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season three.’

The latest season of Heartbreak High joins other Australian films and shows on Netflix, including Boy Swallows Universe, Run Rabbit RunWellmaniaSurviving Summer, ONEFOUR: Against All Odds and Love is in the Air

Season 1 and 2 of Heartbreak High is streaming now on Netflix.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Jarwin Blackman in Our Law Season 2. Image: NITV/SBS
Reviews

Our Law Season 2, SBS & NITV review: sparking hope for a fairer system

The second season of Our Law expands its scope across States and Territories to explore the relationship between police and…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Creators, writers and stars of Colin from Accounts S2, Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall: Photo Binge/Joel Pratley
News

Colin from Accounts Season 2: new trailer

The hit romantic comedy series from Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer has released the trailer for the next season.

ScreenHub staff
Opinions & Analysis

What to watch this week on streaming: the shows we love (or not) right now

Streaming options got you spoiled for choice? ScreenHub staff Silvi Vann-Wall and Rochelle Siemienowicz share their viewing – the good,…

ScreenHub staff
The Test Season 3. Image: Prime Video.
News

The Test Season 3: new trailer

The Test, Prime Video’s biggest Australian sports documentary series, returns for a third season.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Feel Good Netflix comedy trauma.
Opinions & Analysis

Real comedy, real trauma: how Baby Reindeer and Feel Good are forging a new TV genre

A new generation of comedians are adapting their traumatic experiences for dark comedy.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login