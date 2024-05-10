Third season of Heartbreak High will be its last

Netflix revealed today that popular Australian teen series Heartbreak High will return for a third season, which will conclude the reboot.

Season 3 will see the talented cast and creators reassemble in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands), Australia for the final year at Hartley High.

Our reviewer Anthony Morris wrote about the series: ‘The first season of Netflix’s reboot of the 90s classic (itself based on a feature film) walked a fine line between the Aussie charm of the original and the increasingly international nature of sexual politics and identities. Comparisons to sexed-up overseas series like Euphoria and Sex Education were inevitable – and why shouldn’t Australians have their own take on youth gone wild?’

‘Season 2 opens with the line, ‘We all want to be the hero of our own story’. Unfortunately, it’s said over images of students running screaming from a burning hall, the now crumbling site of the Year 11 formal. Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and bestie Harper (Asher Yasbincek) are missing. Looks like a clash of heroes and villains has got seriously out of hand.’

The second season, released on 11 April this year, premiered as one of the most popular shows both in Australia and around the world on Netflix. It debuted at number one in Australia and stayed on the Global Top 10 English TV Series list for three consecutive weeks.

‘Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix,’ said Netflix Director of Content ANZ Que Minh Luu. ‘It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favourite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck up day.’

Heartbreak High is back for a third and final term (image – Netflix)

‘We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High,’ said Carly Heaton, Fremantle Head of Scripted. ‘We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters. All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season three.’

The latest season of Heartbreak High joins other Australian films and shows on Netflix, including Boy Swallows Universe, Run Rabbit Run, Wellmania, Surviving Summer, ONEFOUR: Against All Odds and Love is in the Air.

Season 1 and 2 of Heartbreak High is streaming now on Netflix.