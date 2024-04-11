News

 > News

The Tattooist of Auschwitz: trailer and first look from Stan

The six-part series, based on the bestselling novel by Heather Morris, is coming to Stan in May.
11 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

Stan has released the full trailer for its Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which premieres next month.

The six-part limited drama series, based on the international bestselling novel by Heather Morris, is inspired by the real-life story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust of World War II.

The trailer shows an older Lali (Harvey Keitel) retelling his experiences of Auschwitz to Morris (Melanie Lynskey) as we journey with him through his memories of that time. As the trailer unfolds, we get a glimpse of the emotional tale of love and resilience as a younger Lali (Jonah Hauer-King), crosses paths with Gita (Anna Próchniak) and embarks on ‘a profound journey of love amidst the horrors of Auschwitz-Birkenau’.

The trailer features an original score from Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve, who have composed the soundtrack for the series.

As per Stan’s blurb: ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the story of one man, Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew, who, in 1942, is deported to Auschwitz, the concentration camp where over a million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Shortly after arrival, Lali is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms.

‘One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. So begins a courageous and unforgettable story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Stefan Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita become determined to keep each other alive. Around 60 years later, Lali (Keitel) now in his 80’s, meets aspiring writer Heather Morris (Lynskey).

The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Image: Stan.

‘Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his past to Heather, Lali finally confronts the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the darkest of places.’

Directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer, the series is executive produced by Claire Mundell through her company Synchronicity Films and is produced in association with Sky Studios, Stan Australia and All3Media International.

The series is a co-production for Sky and Peacock. Australian Jacquelin Perske is Executive Producer and lead writer for The Tattooist of Auschwitz alongside episode writers Evan Placey (Associate Producer) and Gabbie Asher.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Image: Stan.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz premieres 2 May on Stan.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Reviews

Heartbreak High Season 2, Netflix review: tension and detention

Friendships and solidarity remain the strongest parts of the series as it returns for a second dramatic term.

Anthony Morris
Reviews

White Fever, ABC review: more than 'maybe I need to bang Asian dudes'

Ra Chapman's new series spotlights complex and likeable characters against a backdrop of race, identity and belonging.

Anthony Morris
Such Brave Girls. Image: Stan
Features

Such Brave Girls, Stan – streaming preview

The BAFTA-nominated comedy series about a trio of dysfunctional women is written and created by its star, Kat Sadler.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Andrew Scott in Ripley. Image: Netflix.
Opinions & Analysis

Is Tom Ripley gay? Netflix's adaptation keeps it ambiguous

The Ripley villain in the Netflix series is just as unknowable as Patricia Highsmith wrote him.

The Conversation
Opinions & Analysis

The Gentlemen on Netflix: why do ‘gentlemen’ still fascinate us?

Guy Ritchie's latest crime series draws on a powerful male archetype. Psychology explains how it works.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login