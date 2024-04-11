The Tattooist of Auschwitz: trailer and first look from Stan

Stan has released the full trailer for its Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which premieres next month.

The six-part limited drama series, based on the international bestselling novel by Heather Morris, is inspired by the real-life story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust of World War II.

The trailer shows an older Lali (Harvey Keitel) retelling his experiences of Auschwitz to Morris (Melanie Lynskey) as we journey with him through his memories of that time. As the trailer unfolds, we get a glimpse of the emotional tale of love and resilience as a younger Lali (Jonah Hauer-King), crosses paths with Gita (Anna Próchniak) and embarks on ‘a profound journey of love amidst the horrors of Auschwitz-Birkenau’.

The trailer features an original score from Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve, who have composed the soundtrack for the series.

As per Stan’s blurb: ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the story of one man, Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew, who, in 1942, is deported to Auschwitz, the concentration camp where over a million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Shortly after arrival, Lali is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms.

‘One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. So begins a courageous and unforgettable story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Stefan Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita become determined to keep each other alive. Around 60 years later, Lali (Keitel) now in his 80’s, meets aspiring writer Heather Morris (Lynskey).

The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Image: Stan.

‘Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his past to Heather, Lali finally confronts the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the darkest of places.’

Directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer, the series is executive produced by Claire Mundell through her company Synchronicity Films and is produced in association with Sky Studios, Stan Australia and All3Media International.

The series is a co-production for Sky and Peacock. Australian Jacquelin Perske is Executive Producer and lead writer for The Tattooist of Auschwitz alongside episode writers Evan Placey (Associate Producer) and Gabbie Asher.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Image: Stan.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz premieres 2 May on Stan.