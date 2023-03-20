Stan has announced that its upcoming series The Tattooist of Auschwitz will be led by Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) and Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) in the lead roles of Lale Sokolov and Gita Furman.

This eagerly anticipated adaptation, from the novel that sold 12 million copies worldwide, will also star Critics Choice Awards winner Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us, Yellowjackets) in the series as Heather Morris, author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz novel. Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83, 86, 89) will be joining the series in the role of Stefan Baretzki. Award-winning director Tali Shalom-Ezer (My Days of Mercy, Princess) is attached to direct all six episodes, bringing a unique perspective to the series.

The heartrending series about bravery and love in the darkest of places spanning across eight decades tells the powerful true-life story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

One day, he meets Gita while she is waiting in line to be tattooed. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a life-affirming, courageous, unforgettable, and human story, told through one man’s memory and experience of Auschwitz-Birkenau; a tale of the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances.

Jonah Hauer-King said it was a ‘huge privilege’ to be telling Lale’s incredible story. ‘I have the utmost respect and admiration for his ability to find humanity and kindness in the most inhumane of places. These scripts heartbreakingly and vividly depict this appalling time in our history, and I feel proud to be honouring Lale and Gita’s remarkable journey.’

Melanie Lynskey said: ‘After the horrors experienced at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the continuation of Lale and Gita Sokolov’s story is finding their new home, and it was years later in Australia Lale felt comfortable to share his story with New Zealand author Heather Morris. As a New Zealand storyteller in my own way, it is a privilege to be a part of the furthering of Lale’s and Gita’s heart-breaking, yet heartwarming story.’

Director Tali Shalom-Ezer said: ‘In Auschwitz, a factory of death and dehumanisation, Lale and Gita’s love story is an act of defiance. It is the choice to remain human. I’m inspired and honoured to bring this story to life, alongside the talented team of people assembled.’

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is produced in partnership with Sky, Peacock, and All3Media International. It will premiere on Stan in 2024.