News

 > News

The Sloth Lane: first look trailer for Aussie kids’ film

Leslie Jones and Dan Brumm are voice stars in a new animated adventure film for kids and families, made by Queensland's Like a Photon Creative.
28 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Still from The Sloth Lane. Image: Maslow Entertainment/Like A Photon Creative

Film

Still from The Sloth Lane. Image: Maslow Entertainment/Like A Photon Creative

Share Icon

New children’s animated film The Sloth Lane, from Queensland-based studio Like A Photon Creative, has released its first trailer today.

In what the company describes as a heartwarming ‘Aussie-mation’, Laura and her kooky sloth family move to the big city with their prized family recipe book and a rusted old food truck, but will they adapt to life in the fast lane? 

The Sloth Lane opens in cinemas on 25 July. Watch the trailer below:

>

Dotti Pace, a quick-witted cheetah and fast food mogul is voiced by Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters, Sing), Teo Vergara (Turn up the Volume, Crazy Fun Park) is the voice of speedy sloth Laura, Gabby (Laura’s mother) is voiced by Olivia Vásquez (Thor: Love and Thunder), while Ben Gorroño (Regresar al Final, Escisión, Pelícano) voices Luis, a big lovable sloth who gives the best hugs. Mani, the true sloth of the family, is brought to life by Facundo Herrera (Standing up for Sunny), Remy Hii (Spiderman: Far from Home, Crazy Rich Asians) voices Dotti’s side-kick technician Platy the Platypus, and Dan Brumm (Bluey, Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back) reprises his role as the voice of Chief Furbank.

Read: The Sloth Lane: Leslie Jones voices a cheetah in Screen Queensland-funded film

In June, the film will have its world premiere in the Annecy Presents Official Selection of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and its Australian premiere at the Sydney Film Festival.

Like a Photon Creative is the award-winning and internationally acclaimed Australian production company focused on family animated entertainment, run by founder Nadine Bates and Kristen Souvlis. The company’s previous titles include Scarygirl, Combat Wombat and The Wishmas Tree.

‘Screen Queensland is proud to support Like A Photon Creative’s latest release through our Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive,’ said Dr Belinda Burns, Chief Creative Officer, Screen Queensland. ‘This Queensland production company has earned an international reputation for delighting audiences with their captivating animated feature films and The Sloth Lane is an exciting addition to their impressive slate.’

The Sloth Lane will screen in Australian cinemas from 25 July 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
Adam Demos and Radha Mitchell in Take My Hand.
News

Take My Hand: new Radha Mitchell film features collaboration with MS Australia

Take My Hand is based on the romance between writer/director John Raftopoulos and his wife Claire Jensz, who lives with…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Second to None, Docplay, women's cycling.
News

DocPlay launches first original commission: Second to None

DocPlay's first original commission is a three-part series about women's cycling team Lidl-Trek.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
The Substance, dir. Coralie Fargeat. Image: Cannes Film Festival
News

Cannes Film Festival: all the winners

Anora, The Substance, and Kinds of Kindness have all received prestigious gongs at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Race driver Renee Gracie sits behind the wheel of a blue race car wearing a blue race helmet in a still from the Stan documentary.
Reviews

Renee Gracie: Fireproof, Stan review – driving the narrative from OnlyFans to Supercars

Firmly on Gracie's side, this doco paints a convincing portrait of sexism in sport and a woman's determination to defy…

Anthony Morris
A Portrait of Love still.
Reviews

A Portrait of Love review: behind every great man there is… another one

Molly Reynolds’ intimate documentary uses the home movies of Roberto Meza Mont to shine a spotlight onto his life with…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login