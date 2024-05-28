The Sloth Lane: first look trailer for Aussie kids’ film

New children’s animated film The Sloth Lane, from Queensland-based studio Like A Photon Creative, has released its first trailer today.

In what the company describes as a heartwarming ‘Aussie-mation’, Laura and her kooky sloth family move to the big city with their prized family recipe book and a rusted old food truck, but will they adapt to life in the fast lane?

The Sloth Lane opens in cinemas on 25 July. Watch the trailer below:

Dotti Pace, a quick-witted cheetah and fast food mogul is voiced by Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters, Sing), Teo Vergara (Turn up the Volume, Crazy Fun Park) is the voice of speedy sloth Laura, Gabby (Laura’s mother) is voiced by Olivia Vásquez (Thor: Love and Thunder), while Ben Gorroño (Regresar al Final, Escisión, Pelícano) voices Luis, a big lovable sloth who gives the best hugs. Mani, the true sloth of the family, is brought to life by Facundo Herrera (Standing up for Sunny), Remy Hii (Spiderman: Far from Home, Crazy Rich Asians) voices Dotti’s side-kick technician Platy the Platypus, and Dan Brumm (Bluey, Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back) reprises his role as the voice of Chief Furbank.

In June, the film will have its world premiere in the Annecy Presents Official Selection of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and its Australian premiere at the Sydney Film Festival.

Like a Photon Creative is the award-winning and internationally acclaimed Australian production company focused on family animated entertainment, run by founder Nadine Bates and Kristen Souvlis. The company’s previous titles include Scarygirl, Combat Wombat and The Wishmas Tree.

‘Screen Queensland is proud to support Like A Photon Creative’s latest release through our Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive,’ said Dr Belinda Burns, Chief Creative Officer, Screen Queensland. ‘This Queensland production company has earned an international reputation for delighting audiences with their captivating animated feature films and The Sloth Lane is an exciting addition to their impressive slate.’

