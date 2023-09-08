News

The Emu War – bombastic trailer released for ‘over the top’ comedy film

The true story of the Great Emu War gets the feature film treatment with 'The Emu War' showing at Monster Fest this October.
8 Sep 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

An emu fires a gun in The Emu War. Image: Umbrella Entertainment

The teaser trailer for Australian action-comedy flick The Emu War has just been released by Umbrella Entertainment.

Created by Australian comedy outfit Hot Dad Productions, The Emu War started life as a web series about the true story of the infamous Great Emu War. Now, it’s a fully produced feature film starring comedians and comic actors Damian Callinan, Lisa Fineberg, Aaron Gocs, Dane Simpson, Ben Russell, Lena Moon, Jonathan Schuster, Cameron James, Naomi Higgins, Ethan Marrell and Luke McGregor.

In 1932, the members of a ragtag platoon of soldiers are driven into a brutal and bloody battle against Australia’s deadliest flightless beasts. Haunted by the kidnapping of his son at the hands of the emus, Major Meredith leads the platoon behind enemy lines in order to kill the emus’ leader, the Queen Emu.

Read: Time Addicts: watch the trailer for Melbourne-filmed thriller comedy

Watch the trailer below:

The Emu War will have its world premiere at Monster Fest 2023 at Cinema Nova in Melbourne as the Closing Night Film of the festival (on Sunday 22 October). Cast and crew will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A, followed by the festival’s annual Awards Ceremony and Closing Night Party. 

‘Umbrella Entertainment could not be prouder to support the retelling of one of Australia’s most ridiculous and entertaining moments in history,’ said Ari Harrison, Umbrella Entertainment’s General Manager. ‘The Hot Dad team have created an original Australian comedy film featuring iconic local comedy talent, which is best experienced on the cinema screen, surrounded by a raucous audience. Get ready to laugh … and maybe cry … and develop a very rational fear of Australia’s largest flightless bird.’

Umbrella Entertainment is distributing the film in Australia and New Zealand and handling world rights.

For tickets to the screening of The Emu War at Monster Fest on 22 October 2023, head to the Cinema Nova website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

