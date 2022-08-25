The Australian Wars, SBS, offers a ‘compelling awakening to Australian history’

Blackfella Films and SBS will present a groundbreaking documentary series next month, looking at Australia’s longest and perhaps most defining war, albeit one that has traditionally been kept silent.

Premiering at 7.30pm on Wednesday 21 September, The Australian Wars will cover ‘the battles fought on home soil, as the colonial frontier pushed forward, and First Nations peoples resisted’, and is directed and presented by filmmaker and Arrernte and Kalkadoon woman Rachel Perkins.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen> The Australian Wars | Trailer #1 (Content Warning) | SBS and NITV.

Over three episodes, Perkins’ journeys across the continent will explore the breadth of warfare, strategy, and forceful resistance that occurred. The lives of men and women Aboriginal warriors, children, military men, governors, and settlers are illuminated as they grapple with the forces of war. It’s also an exploration of the here and now, the legacy of war, and how Australia today engages with this truth.

The series has been described as a ‘compelling awakening to an Australian history not commonly known or understood’. Dramatic reconstructions combine with interviews with historians, Aboriginal Elders, descendants of warriors and survivors, to bring this sweeping story to life.

‘The series has been an epic undertaking that has taken years to bring to fruition,’ Perkins said. ‘My hope is that it is welcomed by Australian audiences and that it contributes to resetting the relationship with First Nations peoples and our nation.’

Tanya Denning-Orman, a Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and Director of Indigenous Content at SBS, said: ‘The Australian Wars builds on SBS’s legacy of breaking new ground in telling stories which share First Nations voices and perspectives in ways that can inform and educate audiences.

‘The series is essential viewing for all Australians, crucial to how we understand our true history, and how this has shaped how we think today. Rachel and Blackfella Films have told this story with passion, care, and respect.

‘The Australian Wars has the potential to benefit how current and future generations understand the Australian historical narrative, benefit journeys of healing and shared understanding, and reposition First Nations perspectives, voices and peoples within these at times extremely painful stories.’

The series will be supported by a multi-platform, network-wide offering that further amplifies and explores the truths, facts, and themes raised in the series.

In recognition of the documentary’s educational value, Blackfella Films and SBS Learn will collaborate with Aboriginal-led organisation, Culture is Life, to publish curriculum-aligned education resources about the frontier conflicts. The resources will analyse the documentary using short clips that explore the ongoing impacts of colonisation and highlight historical perspectives.

The resources will also provide an insight into the value that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander oral histories possess, with a focus on local history and how schools can engage with their local communities for further learning opportunities. New classroom-ready clips will launch each week as each episode premieres and will be published on SBS Learn.

The Australian Wars will be available to stream on SBS On Demand in five languages: Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean, allowing more Australians to engage in this important topic. The series will also be available with audio description for blind or vision-impaired audiences.

The Australian Wars airs Wednesdays from 21 September at 7:30pm on SBS and NITV and will also be available to stream free on SBS On Demand.