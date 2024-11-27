Ten Pound Poms on Stan: Season 2 first look

First look images for the Stan Original Series Ten Pound Poms have been released today.

The series, which will return in 2025, follows a group of British immigrants escaping dreary post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure in Australia.

The newly released images, which you can see below, feature leads Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once, Brassic), Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones) and Warren Brown (Luther) reprising their roles as Kate, Annie and Terry respectively.

Season 2 of Ten Pound Poms also introduces new characters including the Skinner family, portrayed by Sam Delich (Spiderhead), Maya Stange (Love Child), Tommy Green and Clare Hughes (Ladies in Black), who arrive in Australia from Ireland ready to enjoy their new lives in the sunshine, plus unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates, played by Marcus Graham (Myall Creek Day of Justice), who makes Terry an offer he can’t refuse as he attempts to put down roots for his family.

Ten Pound Poms – Annie (FAYE MARSAY). Image: Eleven, Lisa Tomasetti/Stan

Ten Pound Poms: the story so far

After a challenging first year in Australia, Season 2 follows nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream. As Kate, Annie and Terry settle into life down under, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie.

Also returning for Season 2 are Rob Collins (Mystery Road) as Ron, Leon Ford (Elvis) as Bill, Declan Coyle (Life Of Jess) as Stevie, Stephen Curry (Hounds Of Love) as JJ, Hattie Hook (Of An Age) as Pattie, Finn Treacy (The Portable Door) as Peter, Emma Hamilton (Mr Selfridge) as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy (Underbelly) as Marlene.

Ten Pound Poms – Ray (SAM DELICH); Maggie Skinner (MAYA STANGE); Padraig (TOMMY JAMES GREEN); Birdie (CLARE HUGHES). Image: Eleven, Lisa Tomasetti/Stan

From ScreenHub’s review of Ten Pound Poms – Season 1:

‘In the calamitous wake of World War II, the Australian government felt compelled to rapidly populate the nation. Reaching out to the United Kingdom in the search for willing migrants – though under the villainous spectre of the White Australia policy – the Ten Pound Pom scheme was born.

‘If you were in one of the Blitz-shattered centres of Britain, chances are that newspaper ads promising new homes, secure jobs and abundant sunshine seemed like a spectacular deal, if only you could scrape the shillings together. Of course, reality isn’t always exactly as advertised …

‘That’s the intriguing premise for Ten Pound Poms, the second major co-production between local streaming service Stan and UK public broadcaster the BBC following Jamie Dornan-led hit The Tourist. Created by BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst of Brassic renown, he’s joined in the writing room by Brassic colleague Ava Pickett, Cleverman scribe Ryan Griffen and Smita Bhide (The Indian Detective) …’ Read more …

Ten Pound Poms is created and written by the BAFTA award-winning Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Ordinary Lies, Brassic). It’s produced by the Sony Pictures Television-backed company Eleven, and is a co-production between BBC and Stan.

The executive producers on the series are Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan, plus Joel Wilson, Olivia Trench, Jamie Campbell and Sophie Williams for Eleven. Karl Zwicky is producer. Ryan Griffen (Cleverman) and Smita Bhide (The Indian Detective) join Danny Brocklehurst in the writing team, whilst Ana Kokkinos (Fires, The Hunting) and Tom McKay (Jerk, Bloods) are directors on the series. Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is distributing the series internationally and SPT-backed Curio Pictures provided production services in Australia.

Ten Pound Poms – Season 2 premieres on Stan in 2025.