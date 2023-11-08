Talk to Me and Deadloch nominated for 2023 Casting Guild of Australia Awards

The Casting Guild of Australia has announced the nominees for its annual CGA Awards.
The awards recognise casting across all mediums, including film, television, advertising, theatre, and online content in Australia.
The winners will be announced at an official, invite-only ceremony on 24 November at the Establishment Hotel, Sydney.
The awards night will be dual-hosted by Julia Zemiro and Genevieve Hegney.
‘The Casting Guild of Australia is buzzing with excitement as we approach our highly anticipated annual CGA awards ceremony,’ said CGA President Thea McLeod. ‘Importantly, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible supporters that play an integral role in making the CGA awards a reality.’
‘It’s a privilege to come together and revel in the outstanding work of casting directors in Australia. With their exceptional talent-spotting abilities, ability to gauge chemistry and assemble the perfect ensemble, casting directors are instrumental in transforming scripts into stories that leave a lasting imprint in our memories.
‘This year has seen a remarkable tapestry of productions, shining a spotlight on both emerging talents and seasoned actors. Every nominee and participant should take immense pride in the diverse array of productions they’ve contributed to as we continue to shape and elevate the entertainment landscape together.’
The 2023 CGA Award nominees are:
Best Casting in a Feature Film
- Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh
- Sweet As – Jane Norris
- Talk To Me – Nikki Barrett
- The New Boy – Anousha Zarkesh
Best Casting in a Short Film
- 14 in February – Will Pearce
- Hafekasi – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass
- Pasifika Drift – Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler
- Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge – Danny Long
Best Casting in a TV Comedy
- Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray
- Deadloch – Alison Telford and Kate Leonard
- Gold Diggers – Lou Mitchell, Marianne Jade and Amanda Mitchell
- Totally Completely Fine – Amanda Mitchell
Best Casting in a TV Drama
- Black Snow – Nikki Barrett and Natalie Wall
- Last King of the Cross – Stevie Ray
- Shantaram – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd (UK Casting) and Nikki Barrett (Original Casting)
- The Newsreader S2 – Nathan Lloyd
Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries
- In Our Blood – Nathan Lloyd
- Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd
- The Clearing – Jane Norris
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jane Norris
Best Casting in a Theatre Production
- & Juliet – Kirsty McGregor
- Choir Boy – Rhys Velasquez
- Fences – Alex Souvlis
- Is God Is – Janine Snape and Alex Souvlis
Best Casting in a TVC
- Australia Post ‘Delivering Always’ – Ally Reynolds and Ellie Honigman
- Furphy ‘Rookie’ – Amy Mete
- MLA Lamb ‘Un-Australian’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Telstra ‘This Is Footy Country’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Virgin Australia ‘Have A Wonderful Flight’ – Amy Mete
- Who Gives A Crap ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ – Sarah Alekna
Best Casting in a TVC – Community
- Mona ‘Queer Woodchop Championships’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Movember – Natalie Jane Harvie
- NRL ‘Run To What’s Real’ – Stevie Ray
- Qantas ‘Feels Like Home Again’ – Danny Long
- Vegemite 100 Years – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass
- Vote Yes, The Voice – Anousha Zarkesh
Achievement in Casting
- Barrumbi Kids – Faith Martin
- Crazy Fun Park – Marianne Jade and Lou Mitchell
- Latecomers – Danny Long
- Triple Oh! – Amy Mete and Nick Hamon
The 2023 CGA Rising Stars will also be presented on the night, with recipients set to be announced soon.
For further information on the awards and to see the winners once they are announced, head to the CGA website.