Talk to Me and Deadloch nominated for 2023 Casting Guild of Australia Awards

The Casting Guild of Australia has announced the nominees for its annual CGA Awards.

The awards recognise casting across all mediums, including film, television, advertising, theatre, and online content in Australia.

The winners will be announced at an official, invite-only ceremony on 24 November at the Establishment Hotel, Sydney.

The awards night will be dual-hosted by Julia Zemiro and Genevieve Hegney.

‘The Casting Guild of Australia is buzzing with excitement as we approach our highly anticipated annual CGA awards ceremony,’ said CGA President Thea McLeod. ‘Importantly, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible supporters that play an integral role in making the CGA awards a reality.’

‘It’s a privilege to come together and revel in the outstanding work of casting directors in Australia. With their exceptional talent-spotting abilities, ability to gauge chemistry and assemble the perfect ensemble, casting directors are instrumental in transforming scripts into stories that leave a lasting imprint in our memories.

‘This year has seen a remarkable tapestry of productions, shining a spotlight on both emerging talents and seasoned actors. Every nominee and participant should take immense pride in the diverse array of productions they’ve contributed to as we continue to shape and elevate the entertainment landscape together.’

The 2023 CGA Award nominees are:

Best Casting in a Feature Film

Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh

Sweet As – Jane Norris

Talk To Me – Nikki Barrett

The New Boy – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a Short Film

14 in February – Will Pearce

Hafekasi – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass

Pasifika Drift – Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler

Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge – Danny Long

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray

Deadloch – Alison Telford and Kate Leonard

Gold Diggers – Lou Mitchell, Marianne Jade and Amanda Mitchell

Totally Completely Fine – Amanda Mitchell

Best Casting in a TV Drama

Black Snow – Nikki Barrett and Natalie Wall

Last King of the Cross – Stevie Ray

Shantaram – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd (UK Casting) and Nikki Barrett (Original Casting)

The Newsreader S2 – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries

In Our Blood – Nathan Lloyd

Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd

The Clearing – Jane Norris

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jane Norris

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

& Juliet – Kirsty McGregor

Choir Boy – Rhys Velasquez

Fences – Alex Souvlis

Is God Is – Janine Snape and Alex Souvlis

Best Casting in a TVC

Australia Post ‘Delivering Always’ – Ally Reynolds and Ellie Honigman

Furphy ‘Rookie’ – Amy Mete

MLA Lamb ‘Un-Australian’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

Telstra ‘This Is Footy Country’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

Virgin Australia ‘Have A Wonderful Flight’ – Amy Mete

Who Gives A Crap ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ – Sarah Alekna

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

Mona ‘Queer Woodchop Championships’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

Movember – Natalie Jane Harvie

NRL ‘Run To What’s Real’ – Stevie Ray

Qantas ‘Feels Like Home Again’ – Danny Long

Vegemite 100 Years – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass

Vote Yes, The Voice – Anousha Zarkesh

Achievement in Casting

Barrumbi Kids – Faith Martin

Crazy Fun Park – Marianne Jade and Lou Mitchell

Latecomers – Danny Long

Triple Oh! – Amy Mete and Nick Hamon

The 2023 CGA Rising Stars will also be presented on the night, with recipients set to be announced soon.

For further information on the awards and to see the winners once they are announced, head to the CGA website.