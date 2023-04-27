News

Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins: trailer

The latest film from Taika Waititi, Next Goal Wins, dropped its official trailer today.
27 Apr 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Kaimana and the cast of NEXT GOAL WINS. Photo by Hilary Bronwyn Gayle. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

The trailer for the soccer comedy film Next Goal Wins, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Rhys Darby, and Will Arnett, has been released today by Searchlight.

The movie is based on a 2015 documentary of the same name, which tells the true story of Dutch coach Thomas Rongen’s efforts to transform the American Samoa soccer team’s fortunes, infamous for their 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers looming, the team hires a maverick coach (Fassbender) to try and turn their fortunes around.

The film also features Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio, and Waititi himself.

Waititi co-wrote the screenplay with Iain Morris. The film, which had to undergo reshoots to replace Armie Hammer’s performance with Will Arnett, was filmed prior to Waititi’s work on Thor: Love and Thunder and is set for theatrical release on November 17th.

Garrett Basch, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison produced the film.

Next Goal Wins is out in cinemas this 17 November 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

