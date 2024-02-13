News

T Blockers: Australian transgender horror film comes to VOD and DVD

Alice Maio Mackay's third feature is about to get a home media release thanks to Umbrella.
13 Feb 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
A man coated in green slime vomits up black sludge.

Film

Still from T-Blockers. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

T Blockers is an Australian horror film made by Alice Maio Mackay two years ago, when she was merely 17 years old.

Not just a teenage passion project, T Blockers was Mackay’s third feature film, shot by a predominantly queer, non-binary and trans cast and crew.

Avowedly ‘transgender and queer’, the horror film is now getting a release to video on demand (VOD) and DVD on 20 March this year, thanks to Umbrella Entertainment.

The list of notable names involved in the production include Drag Race Down Under alumnus Etcetera Etcetera and trans filmmakers Lauren Last (Sophie) and Lewi Dawson (Spencer).

Synopsis: When ancient parasites that thrive on hatred rise from beneath a small town, taking the most fearful and susceptible as hosts, a young trans filmmaker struggling to transition in increasingly hostile times for LGBTQ+ people, finds herself the only one who can sense the possessed, and rally the resistance before the horror escapes and spreads.

‘With T Blockers, [Alice Maio] Mackay continues to consolidate her position as the future face of the horror genre’ – Alexandra Heller-Nicholas 

Filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay recently received the Outfest Los Angeles 2023 Special Programming Award for Emerging Talent.

You can read our interview with her here: Satranic Panic director Alice Maio Mackay is an 18-year-old trans woman on a mission

T Blockers is available on VOD and DVD from 20 March 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

