Perth’s first women in film festival launches

Five SAE Creative Media Institute film graduates have founded WA’s only women in film festival. SWAN – Perth International Women In Film Festival will take place from 2–4 December, and to date has received almost 200 entries across 40 countries.

‘We are Western Australia’s only film festival dedicated to celebrating powerful women in film from all over Australia and around the world,’ said 2021 SAE graduate and festival director Gizela Maartens. ‘It’s an opportunity for filmmakers to network and showcase their talents, while supporting other women in filmmaking.

‘A lot of the film industry is word of mouth, so environments like SWAN are so important from a networking perspective. We’re going to get a lot of female filmmakers there, which is going to give opportunities to people to meet and hopefully generate job openings.’

Alongside Maartens, the new festival was founded by fellow SAE graduates Tabbetha Marshall, Chantelle Lucas, Lisette McAllister-Liew, and Casey Renzullo.

‘Perth has enjoyed an emergence of new festivals in recent times,’ Maartens said. ‘We’ve seen the Perth Horror Film Festival, and the Perth Independent Film Festival doing really well, but we felt there’s a place for a female film festival in the State, like the Sydney Women’s International Film Festival, and The Melbourne Women in Film Festival.

‘When you’re watching a film and that character was designed by a woman, you can tell. We want women to be able to experience films and feel seen.’

SWAN – The Perth International Women In Film Festival takes place from 2–4 December 2022. Film nominations close on 29 October. Find out more.