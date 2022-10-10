News

 > Film > News

Perth’s first women in film festival launches

SWAN promises 'an opportunity for filmmakers to network and showcase their talents, while supporting other women in filmmaking'.
10 Oct 2022
ScreenHub staff

Film

SWAN – Perth International Women In Film Festival was founded by five SAE Creative Media Institute graduates. Image: supplied.

Share Icon

Five SAE Creative Media Institute film graduates have founded WA’s only women in film festival. SWAN – Perth International Women In Film Festival will take place from 2–4 December, and to date has received almost 200 entries across 40 countries.

‘We are Western Australia’s only film festival dedicated to celebrating powerful women in film from all over Australia and around the world,’ said 2021 SAE graduate and festival director Gizela Maartens. ‘It’s an opportunity for filmmakers to network and showcase their talents, while supporting other women in filmmaking.

‘A lot of the film industry is word of mouth, so environments like SWAN are so important from a networking perspective. We’re going to get a lot of female filmmakers there, which is going to give opportunities to people to meet and hopefully generate job openings.’

Alongside Maartens, the new festival was founded by fellow SAE graduates Tabbetha Marshall, Chantelle Lucas, Lisette McAllister-Liew, and Casey Renzullo.

‘Perth has enjoyed an emergence of new festivals in recent times,’ Maartens said. ‘We’ve seen the Perth Horror Film Festival, and the Perth Independent Film Festival doing really well, but we felt there’s a place for a female film festival in the State, like the Sydney Women’s International Film Festival, and The Melbourne Women in Film Festival.

‘When you’re watching a film and that character was designed by a woman, you can tell. We want women to be able to experience films and feel seen.’

SWAN – The Perth International Women In Film Festival takes place from 2–4 December 2022. Film nominations close on 29 October. Find out more.

Related News

Film News Reviews
More
News

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes swings into Sydney

Production for the latest film in the long-running Planet of the Apes saga has started in Australia, ahead of a…

ScreenHub staff
News

Screenworks opens Career Pathways Program 2022

Screenworks’ Career Pathways Programs are designed to advance regional practitioners' jobs and careers.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

The Stranger, Netflix review: a waking nightmare with heart

Electrifying cinema that intrigues and unbalances ... Welcome to the unnerving world of Joel Edgerton's The Stranger.

Stephen A Russell
News

Cinespace launches residency program for indie Melbourne productions

The new facility in Melbourne's west offers equipment, facilities and other support to independent productions.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Indigenous artists and filmmakers exhibition at ACMI

How I See It will feature work by Amrita Hepi, Jazz Money, Joel Sherwood Spring and Jarra Karalinar Steel, among…

Silvi Vann-Wall

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login