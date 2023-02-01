Surviving Summer season two starts filming in Victoria

The hit Aussie teen drama Surviving Summer is back for a second season at Netflix, with production well underway on the Great Ocean Road and Wadawurrung Country in Victoria.

Surviving Summer, which follows Summer Torres as she pursues a professional surfing career, gained a huge local and international fanbase after season one premiered on Netflix last year, amassing 20 million hours viewed globally in its first two weeks. It also reached the top 10 shows in over 42 countries around the world on Netflix, including Australia, USA, Canada, UK, Brazil and countries across Europe, Africa and Asia.

‘It’s so rewarding to see audiences around the world embrace Australian storytelling,’ said Que Minh Luu, Director of Content at Netflix ANZ. ‘We’re stoked to be back in the waters with Werner Productions to ride the next wave of this brilliant Aussie teen series.’

Created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston and produced by Werner Film Productions for ZDF Studios and Netflix, the second season follows Summer when she returns to Shorehaven and stuns her Aussie mates with her newfound surf skills. As she chase her surfing dream, she’ll contend with rollercoaster romances, a mysterious new coach, and a rival surfer determined to take her down.

Surviving Summer season 2 will be directed by season one helmer Sian Davies, along with Christian Van Vuuren.

‘We were so thrilled with the response around the world to the first season of Surviving Summer on Netflix and couldn’t be more excited to be commencing shoot on the second season,’ said Joanna Werner, Producer of Surviving Summer. ‘Our fabulous cast have just finished their intensive surf training camp and are ready to go, along with some exciting new cast members. We have a brilliant crew assembled on the Surf Coast and the sun is shining here in Anglesea – here’s to a great shoot!’

Sky Katz will return as the unstoppable Summer, with Kai Lewins as Ari Gibson, João Gabriel Marinho as Marlon Sousa, Savannah La Rain as Bodhi Mercer and reigning Open Women’s Queensland Surf Champion Lilliana ‘Lil’ Bowrey as Poppy Tetanui.

Newly joining the cast is Olympia Valance (Neighbours, Playing For Keeps) as Elo, Annabel Wolfe (Black Snow) as Wren, and Josh MacQueen (Black Snow) as Baxter.

The series received production support from Vic Screen.

Surviving Summer season one is on Netflix, with season two expected to premiere later this year.