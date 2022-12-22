Streaming in January 2023: Netflix, Binge, Apple, Disney, Paramount, Binge, Prime, AMC, Britbox

Netflix – January highlights

Kaleidoscope (1 Jan)

Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope follows a crew of masterful thieves who work to unlock a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Before they can get their hands on the cash, they must make it through the world’s most powerful corporate security team and the FBI.

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (5 Jan)

Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed; she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan …

The Pale Blue Eye (6 Jan)

Veteran detective Augustus Landor investigates a series of grisly murders with the help of a young cadet who will eventually go on to become the world-famous author Edgar Allan Poe.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (12 Jan)

Season two finds our vikings shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

Break Point (13 Jan)

This series follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams, with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal insights, viewers will get an exclusive behind the scenes look at the ‘pressure-tested lives’ that pro tennis players experience.

That 90s Show (19 Jan)

The show centres on Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, forming bonds with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin, 15 years after the events of That 70s Show.

You People (27 Jan)

A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. Stars Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy.

Stan – January highlights

BMF season 2 (6 Jan)

BMF returns for a second season as it dramatises the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s, and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the US: Black Mafia Family.

Your Honor season 2 (14 Jan)

Your Honor stars Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose upstanding life is derailed following his teenage son’s accidental hit-and-run killing of the son of notorious crime boss Jimmy Baxter. It leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Miracle Workers: End Times (17 Jan)

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass make their return to the top-rated anthology comedy series Miracle Workers for the fourth instalment set in the post-apocalyptic future.

Transfusion (20 Jan)

Transfusion is a ‘taut, muscular thriller’ starring Sam Worthington (Avatar) as Ryan Logan, a former Special Forces operative, who is battling to cope with life after the loss of his wife and is thrust into the criminal underworld to keep his only son.

Poker Face (27 Jan)

A 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series, Poker Face follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Paramount+ – January highlights

The Almond and the Seahorse (1 Jan)

An archaeologist and an architect fight to reimagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love. Stars Rebel Wilson.

Sometimes When We Touch (4 Jan)

The untold story of soft rock, whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the ’70s, only to crash and burn in the ’80s, eventually experiencing one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 (16 Jan)

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Stars Jeremy Renner.

Wolf Pack (27 Jan)

A teenage boy and girl get their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. As the full moon rises, all teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them.

Binge – January highlights

Lizzo: Live in Concert (1 Jan)

A filmed concert special from RnB sensation Lizzo. HBO’s cameras rolled during the sold-out tour, as Lizzo, her band the Lizzbians and the Little Bigs, and her dancers the Big Grrrls were joined onstage by her collaborators Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott.

The Last of Us (16 Jan)

Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America. Based on the video game of the same name.

Disney+ – January highlights

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 (4 Jan)

From The Direct: ‘With their home on Kamino destroyed and Crosshair returning to the Empire, Clone Force 99’s world has grown even tighter since defecting. Little has been said about where things will be going in Season 2, but the show’s composers recently dropped some hints about a jump forward – and some familiar entities from the past.’

Koala Man (6 Jan)

Follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. It’s made by Michael Cusack, the mind behind Ciggy Butt Brain.

Prime Video – January highlights

The Rig (6 Jan)

A six-part series set onboard the Kishorn Bravo oil rig, stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. The story follows the rig’s crew who find themselves suddenly stranded without any means of communication.

Hunters season 2 (13 Jan)

Hunters Season 2 will see the team on an international mission to find and kill Adolf Hitler, who is supposedly been hiding out somewhere in South America and secretly plotting a Fourth Reich with his wife Eva Braun, aka the Colonel.

The Test season 2 (13 Jan)

Weeks away from the first Ashes Test match, Pat Cummins takes on the captaincy in the wake of Tim Paine’s decision to resign. Faced with Paine’s departure, along with Justin Langer’s looming resignation from the role of senior coach, Cummins and the team now hold the responsibility of writing their own legacy.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 (20 Jan)

After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

Shotgun Wedding (27 Jan)

Darcy and Tom gather their families for a destination wedding, but the ceremony gets put on hold when the entire wedding party gets taken hostage. Stars Jennifer Lopez.



Apple TV+ – January highlights

Servant season 4 (13 Jan)

Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up.

Shrinking (27 Jan)

Follows a grieving therapist (played by Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Also stars Harrison Ford.

AMC+ – January highlights

Kevin Can Go F**K Himself (5 January)

Alternating between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama, this ambitious, genre-bending series starring Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) returns for its second and concluding season

The Mayfair Witches (8 Jan)

Follows a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The next instalment in the Immortal Universe series, which began with 2022’s Interview with the Vampire.

Britbox – January highlights

Witness Number 3

Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and in a split second, she witnesses a killer and his victim moments before a murder.

Stonehouse

Starring Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Pride & Prejudice) and Keeley Hawes (The Durrells, Spooks). Macfadyen stars as a disgraced British politician who faked his own death and fled to Melbourne. Based on a true story.

Professor T season 2

Ben Miller (Death in Paradise, Bridgerton) returns as a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, played by Frances de la Tour (The History Boys, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire).

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling

An unforgettable road trip explores Line of Duty star Martin Compston’s special love for Scotland.

Here We Go

A comedic insight into dysfunctional family life created by comedian Tom Basden.