Spielberg adapts Kubrick’s Napoleon for HBO

Steven Spielberg has shared concrete details of his next project at the Berlinale 2023 Film Festival this morning. The famed director of The Fabelmans, Jaws, E.T and more revealed during the Honorary Golden Bear livestream that he is working on a series for HBO based on Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon screenplay.

Steven Spielberg told #Berlinale2023 that he's adapting Stanley Kubrick's lost film 'Napoleon' into a limited series for HBO pic.twitter.com/PBqHzPQNkt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 21, 2023

The details of Napoleon

Kubrick’s long lost passion project Napoleon will be transformed into a seven-part series exclusive to HBO, with Spielberg at the helm. This ambitious undertaking has apparently been in development for the past seven years, with Spielberg having been involved for at least a decade. Deadline reports that the project is still in the works, but it’s getting close to a series order.

This isn’t the first time Spielberg has picked up an unfinished Kubrick project, with 2001’s AI: Artificial Intelligence being based on Kubrick’s originally developed work (adapted from short story Supertoys Last All Summer Long by Brian Aldiss).

The original plan was to turn Kubrick’s extensive research on the French Revolutionary leader into a large-scale film that would have been shot in France, the UK, and Romania, featuring an impressive 40,000 soldiers. However, due to the exorbitant cost of filming the release of Sergei Bondarchuk’s adaptation of War and Peace, as well as the commercial failure of Waterloo, the project was abandoned. Kubrick’s work on the project later went into his 1975 film Barry Lyndon.

True Detective’s Cary Joji Fukanaga was set to direct in 2016, with playwright David Auburn working on the script, but that particular project fell through.

The film (when Kubrick was still poised to direct) was originally intended to star David Hemmings and Jack Nicholson as Napoleon, and Audrey Hepburn as his wife, Josephine. But the idea remained dormant until Spielberg came on board.

Now, with the help of Kubrick’s original script and a seven-part series, Spielberg will bring Kubrick’s vision of Napoleon to life.