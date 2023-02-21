News

 > Television > News

Spielberg adapts Kubrick’s Napoleon for HBO

Steven Spielberg told audiences at Berlinale that he would be adapting an unfinished Kubrick project about Napoleon for HBO.
22 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

Steven Spielberg. Images: Gage Skidmore/Taschen

Share Icon

Steven Spielberg has shared concrete details of his next project at the Berlinale 2023 Film Festival this morning. The famed director of The Fabelmans, Jaws, E.T and more revealed during the Honorary Golden Bear livestream that he is working on a series for HBO based on Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon screenplay.

Deadline Hollywood shared the clip on their Twitter account:

The details of Napoleon

Kubrick’s long lost passion project Napoleon will be transformed into a seven-part series exclusive to HBO, with Spielberg at the helm. This ambitious undertaking has apparently been in development for the past seven years, with Spielberg having been involved for at least a decade. Deadline reports that the project is still in the works, but it’s getting close to a series order.

This isn’t the first time Spielberg has picked up an unfinished Kubrick project, with 2001’s AI: Artificial Intelligence being based on Kubrick’s originally developed work (adapted from short story Supertoys Last All Summer Long by Brian Aldiss).

The original plan was to turn Kubrick’s extensive research on the French Revolutionary leader into a large-scale film that would have been shot in France, the UK, and Romania, featuring an impressive 40,000 soldiers. However, due to the exorbitant cost of filming the release of Sergei Bondarchuk’s adaptation of War and Peace, as well as the commercial failure of Waterloo, the project was abandoned. Kubrick’s work on the project later went into his 1975 film Barry Lyndon.

True Detective’s Cary Joji Fukanaga was set to direct in 2016, with playwright David Auburn working on the script, but that particular project fell through.

The film (when Kubrick was still poised to direct) was originally intended to star David Hemmings and Jack Nicholson as Napoleon, and Audrey Hepburn as his wife, Josephine. But the idea remained dormant until Spielberg came on board.

Now, with the help of Kubrick’s original script and a seven-part series, Spielberg will bring Kubrick’s vision of Napoleon to life.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

All Screen Features Film / Television Production Games News Reviews Streaming Television
More
News

The Mandalorian season 4 is already written, says Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian season 3 drops in exactly one week, yet Favreau has let slip that season 4 is already well…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Australian director helms Better on Binge

The director of Rosehaven brings his latest project, the crime thriller Better, to Binge next month.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Bad Behaviour review: malice, manipulation and hope

Stan's new show is astute about how keenly you feel every tiny slight, how much you crave approval, and how…

Mel Campbell
The Last of Us - Episode 6 Recap - 'Kin'
Features

The Last of Us – Episode 6 Recap – ‘Kin’

Joel and Tommy finally reunite in Episode 6 of The Last of Us, but that only creates more tensions between…

Edmond Tran
News

Screen Australia funds a slate of new feature films and TV dramas

Five new feature films, two television dramas and two children's projects are on the way thanks to funding from Screen…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login