Stan’s Wolf Like Me returns for season 2 this October

Wolf Like Me is returning for a brand new season on Stan this October.

In season two, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship and face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy.

Wolf Like Me. Image: Stan

As much as they try to have a ‘normal’ pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a baby or a wolf pup? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? And will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? But when Mary’s former professor, Anton (Édgar Ramírez), suddenly reappears in her life, new secrets from Mary’s past are revealed, leaving Mary and Gary to question whether they’re even meant to be together.

Édgar Ramírez and Isla Fisher in Wolf Like Me. Image: Stan

‘When season one of Wolf Like Me concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take. I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary’s universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions and threats…’ said Abe Forsyth, series showrunner.

‘In this new world, Isla’s portrayal of Mary continued to surprise me with her heartbreaking vulnerability. She’s operating at another level this season and it continues to be a privilege to push her further and further into what she does best. And Josh always impresses me with how he can register ridiculousness in a way that lets the audience into how crazy everything is, without breaking the tension and letting it fall apart. This season, humour plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open.’

‘Season one was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary and Emma together. As we delve into season two, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart?’

‘It’s safe to say that with this new season of Wolf Like Me, you can truly expect the unexpected.’

Josh Gad in Wolf Like Me. Image: Stan

Wolf Like Me is produced by Made Up Stories in partnership with Fifth Season and Stan. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories serve as executive producers, alongside executive producers Abe Forsythe, Isla Fisher and Josh Gad.

Season two of Wolf Like Me premieres 19 October 2023 on Stan.