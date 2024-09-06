Stan’s Lord of the Flies is now in production

Stan and the BBC have announced that production and casting are both underway for Lord of the Flies, a new series adaptation of the William Golding novel.

The main cast has already been confirmed, with David McKenna as Piggy, Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, Isaac Talbut as Simon, and Thomas Connor as Roger. Noah and Cassius Flemyng have been cast as the twins Sam and Eric, with Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, and Tom Page-Turner as Bill, alongside an ensemble of more than 20 other boys playing the desert island camp’s “big ‘uns” and “little ‘uns”.

Lord of the Flies is a well-known tale about a group of young schoolboys who find themselves stranded on a tropical island with no adults. In an attempt to remain civil, the boys organise themselves, led by Ralph and Piggy. But Jack, who is in charge of signal fire duty, is more interested in hunting and vying for leadership, and soon begins to draw other boys away from the order of the group, resulting in chaos and tragedy.

‘This iconic novel of class, conflict and tender male friendship has never been more relevant,’ said director Marc Munden. ‘It’s a real privilege to be working with Jack Thorne once again, the wonderful cast of young actors we’ve assembled and the brilliant team at Eleven on this beautifully fresh adaptation.’

The novel was adapted for the upcoming television series by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, National Treasure, Enola Holmes) and directed by Marc Munden (Help, The Sympathizer). Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve are set to compose the score.

‘I still can’t believe we have been given the opportunity to film this beautiful book,’ said screenwriter and producer Jack Thorne. ‘The first few days shooting show that our cast are extraordinary and that Marc is finding a whole new visual language in capturing the wonders of them and the beauty of Malaysia. He is an incredible storyteller. It is all so exciting.’

The series consists only of four episodes, with each being titled after a character from the story: Ralph, Piggy, Simon, and Jack. William Golding’s family have reportedly given their support to the series.

Lord of the Flies is produced by Eleven (Stan Original Series Ten Pound Poms, Sex Education) in a co-production with BBC. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.

The series is filming now in Malaysia, with further filming happening later this year in the UK.

The Stan Original Series Lord of the Flies is now in production.