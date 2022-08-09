Stan will gain Sony’s extensive streaming catalogue in new partnership

Australian streaming service Stan has entered a new multi-year ‘strategic content partnership’ with Sony Pictures Television.

The move will most notably result in securing Stan an exclusive slate of first-run scripted drama, as well as extending Stan exclusive shows and bringing an extensive catalogue of Sony Pictures Television series and films to the service.

This major agreement comes off the back of Stan’s recent partnerships with major studios Lionsgate, MGM, NBCU and Paramount.

The new dramatic titles include Twisted Metal, Straight Man, Panhandle and Passport to Freedom, all of which will be available to stream alongside classic series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Nanny, Dawson’s Creek and For Life.

And in film, the new blockbuster catalogue will include Spider-Man, Jumanji and the Men in Black film franchises.

The deal builds on Stan’s already long-standing relationship with Sony Pictures Television, which has seen smash-hit series Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad stream exclusively on Stan in Australia – with the new agreement extending Stan’s rights to both iconic series.

‘With their wide array of premium international and local content, Stan has been a great partner for us to reach Australian audiences,’ said Sony Pictures’ EVP for International Distribution & Networks, Mike Wald. ‘We are thrilled to extend our strong relationship with them and to have Stan as the future home for so many of our most exciting TV series and global franchises.

New drama

New series Twisted Metal is a half-hour action-comedy series about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Based on the PlayStation® video game franchise and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Neve Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer).

Straight Man is a mid-life crisis tale starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) as William Henry Devereaux Jr, the unlikely chairman of a Pennsylvania college English department. Panhandle, starring Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tiana Okoye (The Good Place) is set in the Florida panhandle, with the series following arm-chair detective Bell Prescott (Kirby) and reluctant traffic cop Cammie Lorde (Okoye) as they wrestle with personal demons, shocking twists, and a few Florida gators on their journey to heal themselves and their town.

And Passport to Freedom is the story of Aracy de Carvalho (Sophie Charlotte), an employee in the Brazilian consulate in Hamburg, Germany in the lead up to World War II, who managed to save many Jews by issuing passports to allow them to travel to Brazil.

‘Stan’s major new strategic content agreement with Sony Pictures Television will bring a large suite of world-class, premium drama to our subscribers exclusively,’ said Stan Chief Executive Officer Martin Kugeler. ‘This deal is the latest addition to our existing partnerships with major Hollywood studios and will give Stan an even stronger long-term lineup of exclusive first-run premium content.

‘From Better Call Saul to Spider-Man, Sony Pictures has created some of the most iconic characters and best loved franchises for our screens. Since bringing us Better Call Saul, Sony Pictures has long been an important partner of Stan.

‘We look forward to building on our well-established relationship as we enter this new strategic partnership.’