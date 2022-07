Out-Stan-ding: streamer’s series secure 56 Emmy nominations

Stan’s exclusive series have received 56 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards (13 September 2022), spread across 12 series.

Hacks received 17 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Better Call Saul received seven nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Bob Odenkirk), with additional nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Writing.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult received Outstanding Lead Actress and Lead Actor nominations for their roles in The Great, while Gaslit received nominations for Outstanding Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Makeup and Sound Editing.

Dystopian series Station Eleven received seven nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Himesh Patel, as well as Outstanding Directing, Writing and Cinematography, among others.

Stan’s RuPaul’s Drag Race received ten nominations, including Outstanding Competition Program, Reality Host, Directing, Cinematography, Casting and Production Design, among further accolades.

The Emmy Awards take place on 13 September, 2022.