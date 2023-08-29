SCREEN FOREVER announces its 2024 dates on the Gold Coast

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the 2024 dates for Australia’s screen industry event SCREEN FOREVER, and the return of the prestigious SPA Awards, in what’s billed as an ‘annual celebration of unique storytellers and creativity,’ on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

2024 will see the 38th iteration of the event, including the SPA Connect Market, take place in-person from 19-21 March, followed by an Online Global Market from 26-27 March.

As previously, the SPA Awards will take place on the final evening of the SCREEN FOREVER conference, 21 March, recognising the outstanding screen industry contributions by SPA members and are the only Awards voted solely by our screen businesses whose work drives Australian storytelling. The eligibility period for the upcoming Awards encompasses 01 Jan 2023 to 31 December 2023.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said: ‘We are delighted to announce the return of SCREEN FOREVER and the SPA Awards today. The SPA Awards are an important opportunity to stop and take stock of the immense talent and dedication of screen practitioners here in Australia.

‘We continue to edge closer to critical policy reforms, and we trust that at next year’s SCREEN FOREVER we will be gathering to celebrate a new era of Australian creativity that promises so much for the growth and sustainability of our sector and for audiences near and far.’

Since 2000, the peer-voted SPA Awards have aimed to capture the full scope of screen production and producers in Australia and have been an opportunity for screen professionals to celebrate the collective successes of colleagues and peers.

The upcoming SPA Awards continue to honour success across all genres and platforms and will see the return of esteemed categories, including Children’s Production of the Year, Feature Documentary Production of the Year, Feature Film Production of the Year, Commissioner of the Year, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the coveted Media Super Production Business of the Year Award.

Visit the SCREEN FOREVER website for more information.