Stan announces four new Australian documentaries for 2023

Stan and Screen Australia have announced four new Stan Original Documentaries, created in collaboration with award-winning journalists, filmmakers and philanthropists from Australia and around the world with support from Screen NSW, VicScreen, Shark Island Foundation and Fremantle.

Premiering in 2023, these new additions to the streamer’s ‘Revealed’ slate the Revealed slate take a look at contemporary issues, from global environmental disasters and suburban health catastrophes to trailblazing sporting figures and true-crime tragedies in remote Australian communities.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED REVEALED: STAN ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Danielle Laidley – Premiering 2023

Danielle Laidley (working title) chronicles the life of Danielle Laidley, former high-profile player and coach in the AFL.

Using never-before-seen archival materials, it charts Dani’s early childhood in a working-class Perth suburb through her career in Australian football. For the first time, Dani dives deep into her battles with identity, drugs, the media, Victoria Police, and subsequent court investigations. Danielle Laidley follows Laidley’s new life with partner Donna and their journey to forge Dani’s new public image, as they work to break down barriers in our culture as well as their personal lives.

Co-directed by Emmy award-winning Julie Kalceff (First Day) and Sam Matthews (Unboxed), and produced by JAMTV (Stan Original Documentary Series Show Me the Money, Making Their Mark).

Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with VicScreen.

Distributor: Fremantle will handle international distribution.

The Cape – Premiering 2023

The Cape. Image: Stan.

The Cape is an intimate portrayal of an isolated community forever changed by tragedy.

In the vast, little-understood wilderness of Australia’s Cape York, fortune-hunters hide among the mangroves and crocs, seeking to bend the ancient laws of nature to their will. When a ten-year-old boy and his father vanish while checking their shark nets, it unravels a dynastic alliance between mighty fishing clans. A mother and son are accused of murder and a love triangle gone horribly wrong raises questions of guilt and complicity that ripple out far beyond the alleged killers.

Directed by Michael Ware and written by Justine Rosenthal, The Cape is a living, haunting mystery. Produced by Richard Finlayson (Waltzing the Dragon with Benjamin Law) and Jude Troy (All this Mayhem) of Wooden Horse (The Clearing, The Stuff the British Stole), the documentary is captured by Torres Strait-born cinematographer Murray Lui (Stan Original Series Black Snow, Top End Wedding). Edited by Karryn de Cinque (High Ground, Slim and I).

Principal production funding from Screen Australia. Post, digital and visual effects supported with Screen NSW.

Distributor: Fremantle will handle international distribution.

Safe to Drink – Premiering 2023

Safe to Drink. Image: Stan.

Revealed: Safe to Drink investigates toxic chemicals that have sparked an international health and environmental catastrophe and tells the story of the devastating impacts on contaminated communities who are fighting for justice, both in Australia and across the world.

Revealed: Safe to Drink is in collaboration with Walkey Award-winning journalist Carrie Fellner and The Sydney Morning Herald, and is produced and directed by Janine Hosking (The Eulogy), Katrina McGowan (The Eulogy) and Mat Cornwell with iKandy Films and Gari Yala Films and produced in association with Shark Island Foundation.

Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW and Shark Island Foundation.

Otto on Otto – Premiering 2023

Otto on Otto. Image: Stan.

Inspired to make an intimate family portrait, Gracie Otto directs this feature-length documentary about her father, Barry Otto, whose career in Australian theatre, film and television has spanned more than 50 years.

Revealed: Otto on Otto is about Gracie’s relationship with her father in the twilight of his career and his life, as she tries to capture his memories before they disappear. The film takes audiences on a journey through Barry’s life, from his formative years growing up in Brisbane and his various roles throughout his career, to his quieter years surrounded by art, poetry and his cat Bogart.

Utilising archival footage and voiceovers, the film delves deep into Barry’s broad repertoire of work. Featuring interviews with Barry’s collaborators, Revealed: Otto on Otto takes audiences on a journey through Australia’s theatre industry in the 70s and 80s.

Produced by Nicole O’Donohue and Cody Greenwood, the documentary is not just a cinematic reflection of Barry’s life – it is a fun, hilarious and heartbreaking film with just a touch of fashion and madness.

Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW.