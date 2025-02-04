Spa Weekend: US comedy movie shoots on the Gold Coast

Bad Moms writer-director duo Jon Lucas and Scott Moore have set up production for Spa Weekend, an LA-set comedy that will shoot on the Gold Coast.

Spa Weekend follows three best friends, Jane, Coco and Sophie, as they embark on some much-needed pampering during a luxury spa break in Palm Springs. But when their trainwreck friend, Mel, turns up, the relaxation quickly descends into chaos with hilarious consequences.

The film’s stars Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris will soon arrive on the Gold Coast, with the Queensland holiday town doubling for Palm Springs.

Spa Weekend is produced by Black Bear and Suzanne Todd Productions with production services from Australia’s Brouhaha Entertainment. The film production was secured for the sunshine state through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the Crisafulli Government is committed to fostering a world-class screen production sector to continue to lure local and international film and series creators.

‘Queensland’s reputation as a production destination of choice has never been stronger, thanks to our renowned crew base, versatile locations, enviable lifestyle, and first-class facilities.

‘Supported by the Crisafulli Government’s competitive production incentive, Spa Weekend is the latest in a steady pipeline of films and series creating long-term careers for our screen practitioners.

‘This production will benefit from decades of dedication and expertise from the local industry, while generating almost 200 employment opportunities, supporting local Gold Coast businesses and injecting an estimated $12 million into the state’s economy.’

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said that the screen agency is delighted to continue to work with Brouhaha Entertainment after the enormous success of Boy Swallows Universe and the forthcoming thriller Dangerous Animals.

‘Queensland’s screen production sector balances welcoming international blockbusters like Voltron, Anaconda and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters alongside high quality Australian content with global appeal, such as Black Snow.

‘We look forward to the Spa Weekend team experiencing the production paradise that our local sector so proudly provides, time and time again.”

Brouhaha Entertainment’s Troy Lum said that ‘We’re excited to be back in the Sunshine State for the third time in as many years with Spa Weekend for Suzanne Todd and our friends at Black Bear.

‘Queensland’s remarkable talent, both on and offscreen, and its diverse locations continue to bring us north.’

Queensland continues to be a popular destination for international film productions, with new movies Anaconda and Bear Country also shooting in the state this year.

Spa Weekend does not yet have a release date.