Russell Crowe in Queensland for new film Bear Country

Screen Queensland has announced that filming for the action thriller Bear Country, starring Russell Crowe, will start in Queensland this February. The production marks Crowe’s return to the state after filming Land of Bad in late 2022.

Directed and co-written by Derrick Borte (Unhinged), Bear Country is produced by Nickel City Pictures and A Higher Standard. Adapted from Thomas Perry’s novel Strip, the film follows the story of Manco Kapak, an ageing club owner played by Crowe, whose plans to retire are disrupted after a robbery.

A press release sent by Screen Queensland states that the film is expected to employ approximately 95 local crew members and generate an estimated $11.9 million for the Queensland economy.

Queensland’s Arts Minister and Member for Surfers Paradise, John-Paul Langbroek, credited the state’s Production Attraction Strategy for helping secure the project. ‘Queensland’s international reputation as a production powerhouse continues to grow and our Production Attraction Strategy Incentive plays an important role in generating a steady pipeline of work for the state’s film industry,’ he said.

‘The recent boost in productions opens the door for Queenslanders wanting to build a career in the screen sector, with Bear Country employing around 95 people, while generating an estimated $11.9 million for the economy.

‘I’m confident the Gold Coast’s incredible natural environment will shine in Bear Country when it conveniently doubles as Los Angeles.’

‘We hear time and time again from Australian and international producers that Queensland’s crew base is second to none. It’s fantastic that we can welcome back a global star like Russell Crowe to experience all our screen production sector can offer while enjoying the best of our Queensland lifestyle.

‘Bear Country will also provide crucial training opportunities for emerging crew through our Attachment Program which offers paid, on-set positions working under experienced industry veterans.’

Mark Fasano, Producer/CEO of Nickel City Pictures said ‘Queensland’s Gold Coast offers an unbeatable combination of diverse locations, talented local crews and fantastic creatives. This, combined with the great support from Screen Queensland is why I’m excited to be back in Queensland to shoot Bear Country.’

The film is produced by Mark Fasano (Marlowe) of Nickel City Pictures, Jeffrey Greenstein (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) of A Higher Standard, Deborah Glover (Sleeping Dogs) of G2 Dispatch, and Mark Bower and Bruno Mustic of Life & Soul Pictures. It is supported by the City of Gold Coast and the Australian Government through the Location Offset.

Production on Bear Country will begin next month, with further details to be announced in due course.

