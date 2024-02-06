Six creatives selected for SBS Emerging Writer’s Incubator

SBS has confirmed the six emerging screenwriters selected for its third year of the SBS Emerging Writers’ Incubator.

The successful applicants were selected from hundreds of hopefuls, and the six of them will now go on to join a leading Australian production company. Each of the six will be placed within a separate company and be given a full year of paid employment to assist in developing their careers.

The successful emerging writers selected for the initiative in 2024, and the production companies they are joining, are:

NSW: Siobhan Domingo joins Endemol Shine Australia, supported by Screen NSW

QLD: Rhianna Malezer joins Orange Entertainment Co, supported by Screen Queensland

SA: Emily Steel joins Kojo Studios, supported by the South Australian Film Corporation

TAS: Shauna O'Meara joins TAP (Tony Ayres Productions), supported by Screen Tasmania

VIC: Michael Hudson joins Kindling Pictures, supported by VicScreen

WA: Lata Periakarpan joins Curio Pictures, supported by Screenwest

‘A huge congratulations to the six talented screenwriters selected for the SBS Emerging Writers’ Incubator,’ Bobby Romia, Head of Development, Screen Australia, said: ‘Screen Australia is committed to discovering and developing new creative talent, particularly voices that represent contemporary Australia. We look forward to seeing the results from this year’s participants and are delighted to support them as they develop their craft. This partnership with SBS is a showcase of the incredible diversity of talent working in Australia and a significant opportunity for us to work together to foster a more inclusive landscape for Australian storytelling.’

The SBS Emerging Writers’ Incubator is a nationwide industry initiative supporting the development of under-represented screenwriting talent in Australia, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples; people who are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; people who are Deaf, hard of hearing or with disability; people who are female or gender diverse; people who identify as LGBTQIA+; and people located in regional and remote areas.

In its third year, the initiative is delivered in partnership with SBS, Screen Australia, and state screen agencies Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Tasmania, Screenwest, the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) and VicScreen, and with the assistance of the Australian Writers’ Guild.

Since its launch in 2021, the initiative has supported 12 writers. Six writers who were selected in the second year have undertaken placements around the country during 2022/23, with Becki Bouchier at Sweetshop & Green (supported by VicScreen), Elena Carapetis at Highview Productions (supported by SAFC), Kelli Cross at Easy Tiger (supported by Screenwest), Patrick Hogan at Brindle Films (supported by Screen Territory), Skye Leon at Jungle (supported by Screen NSW), and Aven Yap at Hoodlum Entertainment (supported by Screen Queensland).