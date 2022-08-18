News

Shipwreck Hunters Australia: Disney+ series to premiere in October

Shipwreck Hunters Australia is the second title to premiere in Disney+ Australia’s local production slate for 2022/23.
18 Aug 2022
ScreenHub staff

Shipwreck Hunters Australia. Image: Disney+

The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand has announced that its locally commissioned Disney+ series Shipwreck Hunters Australia will premiere on the platform on 5 October 2022.

The series follows a fearless team of ocean adventurers as they deep dive to find – and bring to life – some of the world’s most epic shipwreck stories.

In this premium six-part documentary series, the group of highly-skilled divers and underwater filmmakers made up of Captain Ash Sutton, Andre Rerekura, Nush Freedman, Johnny Debnam and Ryan Chatfield – along with expert maritime archaeologists from the Western Australian Museum, Dr Ross Anderson and Dr Deb Shefi, explore Australia’s ‘Treasure Coast’ – believed to be the home of more than 1,600 shipwrecks – to help unearth the mysteries that lie beneath ocean depths.

Read: Disney+ announces Australian originals slate

Promising ‘new evidence, archival research, specialist diving and a generous dose of adrenaline-fuelled adventure’ the show is a co-production between VAM Media and Terra Australis Productions in association with Barking Mad Productions for Disney+.

Read: Baz Luhrmann’s Australia to become Disney+ series Faraway Downs

Shipwreck Hunters Australia is the second title to premiere in Disney+ Australia’s local production slate for 2022/23 consisting of nine titles spanning scripted drama, documentaries, lifestyle and factual entertainment genres.

All six episodes premiere on 5 October on Disney+

Documentary Features Film Free To Air News Streaming Television
