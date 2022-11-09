SF3 SmartFone Flick Fest winners announced

The 2022 SmartFone Flick Fest, also known as SF3, wrapped up this weekend with an awards ceremony on Saturday 6 November.
SF3 is Australia’s international smartphone film festival for filmmakers of all ages. All films must be made on a smartphone or tablet, with the idea being that it removes expensive barriers to entry for beginner filmmakers.
Schuyler Willson and Megan Sipos took home the Best Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay awards for Big Dumb Animal, with Schuyler Willson also winning Best Actor.
Best Director went to Paco Wen, Chris Lee and Hardy Hu for After Songs, and Asia Dunstone took the Kid’s Directing prize for Deadly Dining.
The winning filmmakers, creatives and actors take home prize packs worth in excess of $50,000.
See the entire list of SF3 winners below.
And the SF3 2022 winners are…
- SF3 Best Film Award – Big Dumb Animal by Schuyler Willson and Megan Sipos
- SF3 Best Director Award – After Songs by Paco Wen, Chris Lee & Hardy Hu
- SF3 Best Cinematography Award – Paul Beattie for Who I Was Before I Forgot
- SF3 & ACS Best Cinematography Runner-Up Award – Megan Sipos for Big Dumb Animal
- SF3 Best Screenplay Award – Big Dumb Animal by Schuyler Willson
- SF3 Best Documentary Award – Beneath the Lonesome Skye by Rob Layton
- SF3 Best Editing Award – Big Dumb Animal by Schuyler Willson
- SF3 Best Original Score Award – WAKE by Alexander Ellerington
- SF3 Best Actress Award – Naomi Sequeira for Who I Was Before I Forgot
- SF3 Best Actor Award – Schuyler Willson for Big Dumb Animal
- SF3 Best Actor Award – Tristan McKinnon for One Yarn
- SF3 & Luma Touch Finished on Mobile Award (for films both shot and edited on a mobile device) – The Unseen by Tom Major
- SF3 & WIFT NSW Best Female Creative Award – Kara Rose for Songlines of Change
- SF3 First Nations Award supported by Dolby – Roots by Harlisha Newie-Joe
- SF3 Founders’ Flick Pick – WAKE by Dimitri Ellerington & Karl Heinz by Andrew Robb
- #FILMBREAKER Award – Naomi Sequeira for Who I Was Before I Forgot
- SF3 and Chicken and Chips Casting Award – V by Tallulah Remond-Stephen
- SF360 Best Film Award – The Virtual Circle by ReVerse Butcher
- The NIDA SF3 Kids Best Film Award High School – Deadly Dining by Asia Dunstone from Newtown High School of the Performing Arts
- SF3 Kids Best Film Award Primary School – Masters of Persuasion by Mila Kazantzidis and Lula Kazantzidis
- SF3 Kids Best Director Award – Asia Dunstone for Deadly Dining
- SF3 Kids Best Cinematography Award – Elodie Kliendienst for Thief vs Thief from Newtown High School of the Performing Arts
- SF3 Kids Best Screenplay Award – The Rose Scam by Sophia Budd from The Hills Drama School
- SF3 Kids Best Editing Award – Thief vs Thief by Elodie Kliendienst
- SF3 Kids Best Documentary Award – The Magic in Liberia by Oliver Hamm & Lucas Hamm – Oliver and Lucas – Educational Videos for Kids
- SF3 Kids Best Actor Award – Noah Kennedy for Birthday Fail from The Hills Drama School
- SF3 Kids Best Actress Award – Aurora Iler for Victim Impact
- SF3 Mini Best International Film – Mild Symptoms by Darshan K from India
- SF3 Mini Best Australian Film – How Hard is it to Upload a Video to Youtube On the Queen Mary 2? by Robert Braiden from Queensland
- SF3 Mini International Runner-Up Award – Out of Thin Air by Alexandra Guillossou from USA
- SF3 Mini International Runner-Up Award – CROSSED by Jean-Charles Fritz (France)
- SF3 Mini Australian Runner-Up Award – Ode to Wild Horses by Billie Dean from NSW
- SF3 Mini Australian Runner-Up Award – Move Me by Joshua Belinfante from NSW
- SF3 & Spineless Wonders Best Adaptation Mini Award – NONNO by Zev Howley from VIC
- SF3 & Spineless Wonders Best Micro-Fiction Award – Gayelene Carbis from NSW
- SF3 Community & Diversity Award – The Monstering: Sister GlitterNullius the Monster Speaks by Juundaal Strang-Yettica from NSW