SF3 SmartFone Flick Fest winners announced

The 2022 SmartFone Flick Fest, also known as SF3, wrapped up this weekend with an awards ceremony on Saturday 6 November.

SF3 is Australia’s international smartphone film festival for filmmakers of all ages. All films must be made on a smartphone or tablet, with the idea being that it removes expensive barriers to entry for beginner filmmakers.

Schuyler Willson and Megan Sipos took home the Best Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay awards for Big Dumb Animal, with Schuyler Willson also winning Best Actor.

Best Director went to Paco Wen, Chris Lee and Hardy Hu for After Songs, and Asia Dunstone took the Kid’s Directing prize for Deadly Dining.

The winning filmmakers, creatives and actors take home prize packs worth in excess of $50,000.

See the entire list of SF3 winners below.

And the SF3 2022 winners are…