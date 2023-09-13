News

Sex Education – Hannah Gadsby joins the cast for the final season

Gadsby and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy have been confirmed as cast members for the fourth and final season of the show.
13 Sep 2023
Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Sex Education, which it promises will be full of ‘new sexual experiences, personal growth, love, laughter, tears, friendship, more of Eric’s fabulous wardrobe, Jean back in session and with a new boss (played by Hannah Gadsby), Adam working on a farm (?), Aimee’s artistic prowess, and to top it off … Maeve back in Moordale for a first real date with Otis’.

This season marks the last hurrah for the show, which has been running since 2019. A spokesperson for Netflix added: ‘It’s now time to get those tissues ready and say goodbye with eight new episodes, including a bumper series finale running to 83 minutes. It’s going to be one hell of a ride – let’s finish together.’

Season 3 of the hit show streamed in September 2021. Speaking with Netflix Tudum, Laurie Nunn, the series creator, said it wasn’t until work for Season 4 was underway that the decision was made to make it the final outing:

It just started to feel very clear that the stories were coming to an end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about it. I felt happy for them, and I felt like I’ve said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time.

Netflix Tudum

In the same interview, Nunn explained:

We have skipped forward in time a couple of months. Maeve is in America, which is where we left her on the bus, going off to study. The Moordale Secondary students are starting at a new school called Cavendish College, which is very different from Moordale. It’s very progressive and woke, and it makes the Moordale students feel like they’re little fish in a big pond.

Other newcomers for Season 4 include Dan Levy (of Schitt’s Creek fame) as Maeve’s American writing instructor.

Sex Education Season 4 premieres on Netflix on 21 September, 2023.

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

