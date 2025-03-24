Severance Season 3 confirmed by Apple TV+ … get outie here!

On the heels of the second season of Severance breaking records as the most-watched series on Apple TV+, the award-winning hit thriller has been renewed for a third season.

From executive producer and director Ben Stiller, the show stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

‘Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,’ Stiller said. ‘While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.’

Adam Scott said: ‘I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole Severance team. Oh, hey, also – not a huge deal, but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.’

Severance. Image: Apple TV+.

‘What Ben, Dan, Adam and the talented cast and crew behind Severance have brought to the screen is undeniable magic,’ said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. ‘We’re so proud to be the home for this brilliant series and look forward to audiences experiencing what’s in store for season three.’

In Severance, Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This extreme experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

Severance. Image: Apple TV+.

In Season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe. Season 2 welcomes new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.



Severance is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné.

Severance. Image: Apple TV+.

The series is written, created written and executive produced by Dan Erickson. Severance Season 2 is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock.

In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers.

Fifth Season is the studio.

From ScreenHub’s review of Severance Season 2:

‘There’s always a risk, with a tightly wrapped mystery show halfway between The Office and gloriously oddball ‘60s UK show The Prisoner, that you’ll fast run out of places to go, a bit like Mark’s Doctor Who-like sprint through endlessly repeating corridors at the open of Season 2.

‘Thankfully, the six episodes we’ve had a chance to see – half of which are directed by Ben Stiller – avoid the pitfalls of Lost by answering just enough to keep us satisfied while spinning what we do and don’t know into intriguing corners.

‘A fun dive into doppelganger territory presents Mark with an all-new team – Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban and Stefano Carrante – but only fires his determination to get the original gang back together. A demand Milchick seethes at having to facilitate.

‘Tillman is brilliant at exuding urbane menace even as neither he nor Arquette’s icy Harmony has total control. Or, as Helly’s nepobaby outie puts it, “I think you’ve overestimated your contributions and underestimated your blessings”.

‘There’s a particularly grim tete-a-tete between Milchik and the unseen but oppressively ever-present board’s go-between, Natalie (a delightfully devious Sydney Cole Alexander). He’s perturbed by the board’s gift of art that essentially paints his Black face onto the company’s decidedly white and deified founder, Kier.

‘Tentatively feeling out if Natalie might be an ally, as a fellow person of colour, only underlines that neither can afford to take a stand, with a timely barbed swipe at the cacophonous DEI battle raging in the US.’ Read more …