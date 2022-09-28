Sean Penn heads to Sydney to join cast of Stan’s C*A*U*G*H*T

Production has started on the brand new Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, which stars Sean Penn and is set to film in Sydney this year.

Director, producer and writer Kick Gurry (Edge of Tomorrow) stars in the six-episode series alongside Penn, Ben O’Toole (Detroit), Lincoln Younes (Last King of the Cross), Alexander England (upcoming Stan Original Series Black Snow), Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat), Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless), Dorian Nkono (The Twelve) and Rebecca Breeds (Clarice). The series is produced in association with Fremantle.

‘Kick’s brand of irreverence is so charged by an enthusiasm for all things considered inappropriate,’ said Penn. ‘From ball-sacks, to fame, idiots and intellectuals, and finally to that creepy-crawly continuum of war. C*A*U*G*H*T captures the comedy that is generally confined to fox holes.’

Also joining the cast is Matthew Fox (Last Light), Bella Heathcote (Bloom), Bryan Brown (Bloom) and Erik Thomson (Black Snow).

The satirical comedy series follows four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country. Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral. When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that could’ve happened to them.

Following a deal with Fremantle, the series is due to launch exclusively on new streaming service ITVX in the UK in 2023.

Kick Gurry on the set of the Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T. Photo credit: Lisa Tomasetti.

‘To have an award-winning international superstar like Sean Penn join a superb cast that includes major Australian and Hollywood actors like Bryan Brown, Bella Heathcote, Fayssal Bazzi and Matthew Fox is a real coup,’ said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie.

‘The biggest challenge for me was creating something worthy enough of all my insanely talented friends,’ said Kick Gurry. ‘I genuinely cannot wait to share this show with the whole world and look forward to the internet telling me how terribly I missed the mark.’

L to R: Ben O’Toole, Rebecca Breeds, Fayssal Bazzi

The Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T is created, produced and directed by Kick Gurry. Sean Penn executive produces alongside producers John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz (Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Gold) from Deeper Water Films, and Brendan Donoghue. C*A*U*G*H*T is executive produced by Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan.

The series is produced in association with Fremantle, who will also handle international distribution for the series.

The Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T is now in production and will premiere in 2023.