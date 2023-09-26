News

Screen Well awards finalists announced for positive mental health changes in 2023

The 2023 Screen Well awards recognise positive mental health impact in the Australian screen industry.
26 Sep 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall
image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Screen Well, the Australian screen-specific mental health initiative that delivers wellbeing resources and training to those in the industry, has announced their awards finalists for 2023.

The Screen Well Awards recognise and celebrate wellbeing initiatives and innovations in the Australian screen industry. Hosting these yearly awards is just one of the ways Screen Well aims to raise awareness of the work being done to improve mental health outcomes for screen industry workers at all levels.

The awards consist of Advocate of the Year, Initiative of the Year, Organisation of the Year, and Production of the Year.

Read: Screen Well offers mental health first aid training to screen workers

After an extensive submission period in 2023, Screen Well have released the list of finalists for the inaugural Screen Well Awards program.

‘The Screen Well Awards were established as a way for our industry to come together to recognise and celebrate the positive change that is occurring in our industry. In sharing what our colleagues are doing – we hope to inspire others in the industry to include wellbeing as part of their everyday workplace practices,’ said Screen Well founder Ben Steel.

‘The judges of the awards were impressed by the range, quality and passion for genuine change in the submissions of the inaugural awards. To the extent that we even had to separate our “Organisation & Production of the Year” category into two separate categories, to accommodate the high standard and the volume of compelling submissions.’

The finalists for the 2023 Screen Well awards are:

Advocate of the Year

  • Andy Wright (Never Not Creative)
  • Bessie Kay (TV Presenter / Producer)

Initiative of the Year

  • ‘A Wider Lens’ report (Australian Cinematographers Society)
  • ‘Disability and Screen Work in Australia: Report for Industry 2023’  (A2K Media)
  • MEAA Wellness Committee (Media Entertainment Arts Alliance)

Organisation of the Year

  • National Institute of Dramatic Art
  • Howard Fine Acting Studio
  • Fremantle Media

Production of the Year

  • Black Snow (Goalpost Pictures)
  • Erotic Stories (Lingo Pictures)
  • Gugu naGogo (Tsvaga Pty Ltd)
  • In Limbo (Bunya Productions & Heiress Films)

‘Congratulations to all of the finalists – you are truly making an extraordinary difference to the industry that we all love,’ said Steel.

Recipients of the awards will be announced in an online ceremony at 09:30 AEDT on Tuesday 10 October 2023 – which is also World Mental Health Day. Register for free tickets at www.screenwell.com.au/awards

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

