Screen Well offers mental health first aid training to screen workers

Screen Well will bring a suite of wellbeing resources and training to small screen businesses and sole traders this year, with the financial assistance of Screen Australia, VicScreen, and Screen Queensland.

Ben Steel, director of Screen Well, said the screen industry is jam packed with people running small businesses, whether as a sole trader or a small company.

‘Many screen business owners have a real desire to help improve wellbeing within their business for their staff, contractors and colleagues,’ he said. ‘But with limited time and resources at their disposal, it can be difficult to know what to do, or where to start – that’s exactly where this initiative will help.’

Three screen-specific wellbeing guides are being developed to address identified gaps in the industry where knowledge about mental health is lacking, to deliver information and processes on how small screen business owners can improve wellbeing outcomes for their businesses.

‘Screen Queensland advocates for our industry to pursue best-practice approaches to all aspects of screen production and supporting the mental health of our practitioners is paramount,’ said Dr Belinda Burns, Screen Queensland Chief Creative Officer. ‘We are pleased to partner with Screen Well as they deliver these vital resources and training opportunities, designed to meet the specific needs of small business and sole traders.

‘We encourage the screen industry to engage with Screen Well in 2023 to foster safer workplaces and to provide employees with access to meaningful mental health assistance.’

The initiative is also offering 60 free places across five online Mental Health First Aid courses starting in April 2023. Screen Well is seeking expressions of interest from small business owners and sole traders interested in learning this valuable mental health prevention and intervention skill.

Caroline Pitcher, CEO of VicScreen, said: ‘Our screen industry is renowned for having some of the world’s hardest working practitioners. While we applaud the output and phenomenal achievements of the sector, we need to equally champion the health and wellbeing of its practitioners and businesses.’

The program is supported with Screen Australia’s Industry Partnerships funding.

If you’d like to express interest in attending one of the Mental Health First Aid courses, you can do so here.