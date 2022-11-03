SBS to show its biggest ever lineup of Australian originals in 2023

SBS has revealed its biggest ever local commissioned program offering to deliver, it says, stories ‘Australians won’t see anywhere else’.

‘The Australia you see when you walk out your door each morning is what you see in everything we do at SBS,’ said James Taylor, Managing Director of SBS. ‘Contemporary Australia shines through our storytelling, and through our storytellers.’

Joining SBS’s prime time original and acquired dramas are three new short form dramas from Digital Originals, the successful joint initiative between Screen Australia, SBS, and NITV supporting screen creatives who are currently under-represented in the sector, providing a platform for the new guard of contemporary Australian storytellers.

Coming soon

Premiering on SBS On Demand in 2023, Night Bloomers is an anthology of horror stories from the Korean diaspora. In Appetite, a food delivery rider dies on the streets of Sydney, and an unlikely trio of fellow riders are entangled in a mystery to uncover the truth. In Latecomers, premiering this December, two strangers with cerebral palsy are determined to explore their relationships with sex and each other after watching their carers hook up at a bar.

SBS Director of Television and Online Content, Kathryn Fink said: ‘2023 is set to be a bumper year across the network, with a record number of SBS Original dramas and documentaries that will entertain, inspire, and break new ground.’

For the first time ever, in 2023, SBS will deliver three original prime-time drama series. From Imogen Banks, the award-winning producer behind Offspring, is a first look at Safe Home, a thriller full of twists that tells the story of Phoebe (Aisha Dee), a woman whose life gets turned upside down when she’s embroiled in a violent murder.

While the Men Are Away is a sexy, queer, revisionist historical dramedy about a group of women finding their power while the men are away fighting WWII – and Erotic Stories, is an anthology of contemporary tales about lust, desire, and longing … but with a twist.

Journalist Jess Hill returns with a new documentary, Asking for It.

Alone Australia

Also in 2023 the broadcaster will deliver what it describes as ‘one of its most ambitious projects ever undertaken’. Alone Australia will see ten Australians dropped in the Tasmanian wilderness, where they’ll be challenged by the merciless forces of nature, hunger, and the perhaps the toughest challenge of all, loneliness, as they compete for $250,000. Alone is the most successful factual franchise in the history of SBS On Demand.

See What You Made Me Do was one of SBS’s most successful factual programs in 2021, and investigative journalist Jess Hill returns to SBS with Asking For It, a bold new documentary series exploring consent in Australia: unpacking misconceptions and myths on the subject and how this impacts peoples’ lives.

And, presented by John Safran, Cal Wilson and Adam Liaw, Who the Bloody Hell Are We? is a satirical, iconoclastic, and playful series that explores Australians hidden multicultural history.

NITV

On 12 December, NITV celebrates ten years since it launched free-to-air and began beaming into every Australian household as part of the SBS network. To mark the occasion, NITV presents a special live broadcast event From the Heart of our Nation, A Celebration, inside Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park as the sun sets on Uluru.

A line-up of some of Australia’s best Indigenous artists from across Australia will come together to perform in celebration of the strength, resilience and talent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island peoples.

Rob Collins in The First Inventors. Image: SBS.

On NITV in 2023, actor Rob Collins uncovers ancient Indigenous innovations on Country in The First Inventors.

Australia’s premier Indigenous current affairs program, Living Black, presented by Karla Grant celebrates its 20th year on air.

Going Places with Ernie Dingo returns, introducing a new suite of iconic destinations. From the Kakadu National Park to the Great Barrier Reef. After four seasons, Ernie will be hitting the road with some friends – actor Aaron Fa’aoso, journalist Rae Johnston, Network 10 television presenter Narelda Jacobs, and entrepreneur and presenter Bianca Hunt.

In Our Law, documentary cameras are granted intimate and candid access to the Indigenous officers and cadets attempting to break the cycle of Indigenous incarceration and repair a deeply troubled Aboriginal-police relationship, while giving voice to the communities being policed.

NITV also continues its role in providing Australians with news from an Indigenous perspective. In 2023, NITV current affairs show, The Point, will provide weekly updates, interviews and explainers to inform all Australians on the range of First Nations voices and perspectives as Australia counts down to a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

SBS Director of Indigenous Content, Tanya Denning-Orman, said: ‘We’re celebrating culture, connecting to Country, and championing the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities from across the continent, right across the SBS network. Whatever platform you use to come to SBS, you’ll find more stories from the world’s greatest storytellers that will inspire and instil pride in all Australians.

‘It includes our biggest ever offering of new content from NITV, as we celebrate 10 years of being available to every Australian as part of SBS – join us for a party at Uluru in December as we mark this major milestone.’