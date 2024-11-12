Sarah Snook: All Her Fault shooting at Docklands

All Her Fault, an eight-part thriller TV series starring Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Sarah Snook, is currently shooting at Docklands Studios in Melbourne after filming in Elwood and Williamstown in Melbourne since August.

Based on the bestselling 2021 novel of the same name by Irish author Andrea Mara, All Her Fault opens with Marissa Irvine (Snook) expecting to pick up her young son, Milo, from his first playdate with a boy at his new school.

But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognises – she isn’t the nanny, she doesn’t have Milo, and so begins every parent’s worst nightmare. When Marissa teams up with three other women connected to the situation, the story peels back layers of deceit, secrets, and betrayal within their seemingly perfect suburban lives.

Snook is also serving as executive producer on the series and she stars alongside Dakota Fanning (Ripley, The Equalizer 3), Jake Lacy (White Lotus), Abby Elliott (The Bear), Sophia Lillis (It) and Michael Peña (Unstoppable).

All Her Fault was announced in Variety as a straight to series order for Peacock February. It is a Carnival Films production. Carnival is a UK production company, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Australia’s Matchbox is providing on the ground support in Melbourne.

All Her Fault is an An 8x1hr series. It is written and created by Megan Gallagher (Wolf, Suspicion) who is executive producing alongside Carnival Films’ Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Joanna Strevens, as well as Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine Sacani. Terry Gould is producing with Mara an associate producer.

Director and executive producer Minkie Spiro (3 Body Problem, Downton Abbey, Dead to Me) is joined by Australian director Kate Dennis. Dennis received an Emmy nomination for her direction of acclaimed series The Handmaid’s Tale and her credits include The Serpent Queen, Run, New Amsterdam and Offspring.

The production was attracted to Victoria through the Labor Government’s Victorian Screen Incentive and is reported to be creating more than 2,000 jobs for Victorian screen industry workers, supporting 435 local businesses and injecting more than $70 million directly into the Victorian economy.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said: ‘Victorian film and television legends, Sarah Snook and Kate Dennis are a key part of why Victoria is a global screen success story.

‘Their incredible talent contributes to the magnetic force that draws international production investment to our State, providing job opportunities for Victorian screen workers and businesses, and adding vibrancy to Victoria’s cultural character. Global audiences are set for an edge-of-your-seat thriller with All Her Fault.’

Sarah Snook said: ‘I feel so excited about being able to work in Melbourne again. The industry we have here, across all departments of cast and crew, is world class.

‘There’s always a can-do attitude, and I’m particularly impressed with the sustainability efforts our team on All Her Fault are making; showing we can lower our environmental impact without compromising on quality.’

This production is just one of the major screen projects filming in the state, including the Lionsgate and Netflix thriller War Machine and the Sony Pictures feature Beneath the Storm – which recently wrapped at Docklands Studios.

The Australian broadcaster for All Her Fault has not yet been announced.

