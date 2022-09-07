Berlin Nobody casts Sadie Sink, Eric Bana

Sadie Sink, who played Max in Stranger Things, has joined Eric Bana, Sylvia Hoeks, Jonas Dassler and Sophie Rois in the cast of Jordan Scott’s thriller Berlin Nobody. Principal photography on the anticipated feature commenced on location in Berlin on 6 September.

Written and directed by Jordan Scott, the Berlin-set film follows American ex-pat and social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) who relocates to Berlin to further his research on the epidemic of cult mentality. While he immerses himself in German cultism, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Sink), becomes entwined with a mysterious and enigmatic local boy (Dassler). As these two worlds collide, Mazzy finds herself in great danger and Ben will need to race against the clock to save his daughter. The film is inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo.

Produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss alongside augenschein’s Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo, and Georgina Pope, Berlin Nobody is executive produced by augenschein’s Jonathan Saubach. Protagonist Pictures and augenschein Sales are jointly handling worldwide sales.

Berlin Nobody is supported by Logical Pictures, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg and the DFFF.

Sink joined the cast of the critically acclaimed Netflix hit series Stranger Things in 2017 where she stars as Max, a girl who moves to Hawkins with a complicated history and a suspicious streak, alongside the Emmy-nominated cast. She was also seen in the Lionsgate film The Glass Castle, based on the Jeannette Walls bestselling novel that same year where she portrayed a young Lori alongside Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson.

Most recently she starred in Netflix’s Fear Street 2 and will next be seen in Darren Aronofsky film The Whale. She also starred in the NBC hit series American Odyssey alongside Anna Friel and made guest appearances on many television shows including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Blue Bloods, and The Americans.

In addition, she was seen alongside Elisabeth Moss and Liev Schreiber in Chuck, which premiered at the TriBeCa Film Festival in 2017.

Dassler, the German stage and film actor is a Berlin Film Festival Shooting Star (2020), and the recipient of two Bavarian Film Awards (Best Actor). His most recent film Aus meiner Haut currently premiers at the Venice Film Festival. His breakthrough performance as a 1970s mass murderer in Fatih Akin’s The Golden Glove was competing for the Golden Bear at the Berlinale in 2019.

An acclaimed stage and screen actor, Rois’ credits include German Film Award winning performances (Best Actor) in Tom Tykwer’s Drei and Der Architekt.

Bana’s credits include Chopper, Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, Steven Spielberg’s Munich, Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy, Lone Survivor, and most recently The Dry, one of Australia’s top grossing films of all time.

A Dutch actress and former model, Hoeks is best known for her roles in Blade Runner 2049 and The Girl in the Spider’s Web and can be currently seen in the popular Apple TV series See with Jason Momoa.

Berlin Nobody is the second film under the strategic sales partnership between augenschein and Protagonist, the first being the elevated survival thriller from rising German writer / director Maximilian Erlenwein The Dive.

Scott writes and directs Berlin Nobody. Her debut feature was the British period drama, IFC’s Cracks, starring Eva Green, Juno Temple, Imogen Poots and Maria Valverde. Scott has also spent over two decades in the commercial industry, directing countless campaigns for numerous clients, including, Audi, Nike, Hugo Boss featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Armani Jeans featuring Rihanna, and Nespresso featuring Penelope Cruz.