WWE 2K25 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in July

WWE 2K25 is officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on 23 July 2025, with all match types and game modes, including The Island, on board. As announced, this is the complete version of the game, with three unique editions offering the same experience on Nintendo Switch 2 that you get on other consoles.

Based on early screenshots and a new trailer, it does appear the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will measure up, with character models and gameplay appearing sleek and crisp. While there is a noticeable downgrade overall, with objects like the game’s steel cage and feathers on boots appearing slightly pixellated in the trailer, faces look good and moves are pulled off with panache. We’ll have to wait a while to see whether the full game holds up, but early footage is promising.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is still a bit of a step down from the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and most PCs in terms of power, but it’s already proven to be very capable of play high-spec adventures, like Cyberpunk 2077. Given how complex that game is, and how relatively simple WWE 2K25 is, we don’t expect any major issues.

WWE 2K25 will still be a test for the Nintendo Switch 2, as this game aims for photorealism in its depiction of real-life wrestling, but there’s plenty of promise here.

As outlined in a press release, you’ll be able to play this game any way you like, on the go. Online and offline modes are all present, although it’s worth noting cross-platform play is not specifically mentioned in the game’s official announcement. We expect, due to the nature of this release, you’ll only be able to play online with other players on Nintendo Switch 2.

You will also need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play online.

WWE 2K25: Nintendo Switch 2 Editions

As announced, there will be three unique editions of WWE 2K25 on Nintendo Switch 2, aligned with the original console release for the game. Here’s the breakdown:

Standard Edition – Includes the game and a pre-order bonus offer: The Wyatt Sicks Pack of five playable superstars, plus Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross cosmetic items for The Island.

Deadman Edition – Includes the game and the Wyatt Sicks Pack, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, which includes Mattel Elite ‘Greatest Hits’ Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and manager Brother Love.

The Bloodline Edition – Includes the game, the Wyatt Sicks Pack, the content of the Deadman Edition, the Ringside Pass (Season Pass and Superstar Mega-Boost), the Rock Nation of Domination Pack, the Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack (features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite ‘Greatest Hits’ Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars, The Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, and more), and the WrestleMania 41 Pack, which features a new arena, two WM41 Superstar Persona cards, a new playable superstar, and more.

You can learn more about this WWE 2K25 console release on the 2K Games website.