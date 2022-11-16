Rudy Jean Rigg: ‘every week is Trans Awareness Week for me!’

As the host of the regularly-viral TikTok series Rainbow History Class, Rudy Jean Rigg is no stranger to the spotlight.

Once a competitive badminton player, the non-binary Rigg now spends most of their time advocating for trans awareness and educating people on queer history online. So well known are they for this that they’ve been invited to perform Rainbow History Class live at Sydney WorldPride in February 2023.

Their most recent TikTok series, TransAthletica, explores and rigorously busts the myths surrounding trans athletes in sports.

We sat down with them to chat about Trans Awareness Week, changing perspectives on TikTok, and non-binary representation.

Hi Rudy! Has the impact of TransAthletica been as you expected?

It’s hard to measure the impact, because TikTok is incredibly global, and when you put something out on the internet, you can’t always guarantee that people are going to see it. But we did reach other countries, particularly the United States and the UK, and I think one of the main impacts we’ve had is people feeling seen and feeling valid, and knowing that they aren’t alone. That sort of impact has been incredible.

On top of that, it’s been really great for me to get back in touch with things that I hadn’t processed fully. I sort of closed the chapter on certain parts of my life, like playing sport, and I didn’t really return to them. But now it’s given me an opportunity to open them back up as an adult, and now I’m on an advisory board that is helping trans people get better inclusion and success in sport. So, that’s been really great.

What is it about the TikTok format that works?

I love TikTok. It’s bite-sized storytelling. I know that the kind of storytelling that finds success on TikTok isn’t something that’s easy to produce – it’s really hard because the content on TikTok changes less than every minute, and it’s a never-ending cycle. I love that challenge, though. I think it works because our brains love processing information quickly and learning new things. I think it’s a really natural process.

How do you combat the blink-and-it’s-gone algorithm that may be burying your content as soon as you put it out there?

I mean, first, you just have to be relatable. TransAthletica isn’t just inherently about the trans experience, it’s about growing up. It’s about playing sport in Australia and across the world – even if it’s just part of a class in high school. It’s also about community, it’s about politics and science and the human connection. And those sorts of topics will be interesting for many, many people, but when it comes to the algorithm, I think it’s all about being conscious and intentional.

With TransAthletica, we were fully prepared to change content slightly to topics that were trending so that we could penetrate that first layer of audience we knew was going to be there. But at the end of the day, there’s a balance between working with the algorithm and staying true to the story that you’re trying to tell.

What was your experience like filming in a strictly vertical format?

We worked a lot with Keiran and Walt from Dynamic Visuals – who are fantastic. They used a cinema camera to shoot it vertically, which has only really been done by a couple of other series before. The Formal is a great example of how it’s been done previously. It is a challenge of course, and there are a lot of considerations that need to be made.

As an example, the office space that we use was a small set that was built by my sister and my dad. That was made to specific dimensions for the vertical format. And when it comes to filming things like movement in sport, it’s really all about pairing the kind of camera you’re using with vertical framing. There were no iPhones involved. It’s a real craft.

Are you doing anything special for Trans Awareness Week?

I love weeks like this, because they’re a sort of pause in the calendar – one that allows me to be particularly conscious of what’s going on around the world. But I mean, Trans Awareness Week is my life. I’m trans, that’s how I live. Every week is Trans Awareness Week for me!

We are doing some content on Rainbow History Class, like highlighting trans people throughout history. Personally I’m taking a step back from that stuff, because TransAthletica was a very emotional experience for me. I was in a lot of pain and I’ve had to step back for my own mental health. I do feel confident that I’ve processed a lot of it now, though.

What’s next for Rainbow History Class and TransAthletica?

We’re doing some live shows of Rainbow History Class as part of WorldPride. So that’s going to be really exciting. It’s always been our dream to do it live.

The Rainbow History Class book is coming out next year, too. But with TransAthletica, that’s a project that we really want to take our time with, and we want to ensure that we’re able to do the best job we possibly can. In terms of doing a second season or taking it to an online streaming service, that’s sort of up in the air at the moment, but we’re really looking forward to revisiting it soon.

You can watch Rainbow History Class and TransAthletica on TikTok. For more info about Rudy Jean Rigg, head to their Twitter. And for tickets to Rainbow History Class live, head to the WorldPride website.