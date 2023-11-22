News

Ron Howard in Queensland to shoot new film Eden

Director Ron Howard returns to the Gold Coast with Eden, which starts filming in a few days.
22 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Director Ron Howard on the set of Thirteen Lives, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Photo: Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Famed director Ron Howard is slated to shoot his latest film, Eden, in Queensland this month.

Eden is the second Howard feature film to be made in Queensland following the 2022 release Thirteen Lives. This time, the state will be doubling for the Galapagos Islands. 

‘I have always been impressed with the professionalism and creative spirit of the Australian film community,’ Howard said. ‘My experience with our Queensland crew on Thirteen Lives only confirmed that and more. I’m thrilled with the opportunity to bring Eden to Queensland and continue the collaboration.’

The film, described as a ‘survival thriller’, stars Jude Law (The Talented Mr Ripley, Sherlock Holmes, The Nest), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman, Napoleon), Daniel Brühl (All Quiet on the Western Front) and Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria). 

Read: The Narrow Road to the Deep North: Jacob Elordi leads new Prime series

Eden is written by Noah Pink (Tetris) and produced by Imagine Entertainment’s  Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder; AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford; and Bill Connor and Patrick Newall.  

The production was secured by the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and supported by the Federal Government’s Location Incentive. 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated that the production would reinforce the state’s reputatoin as a ‘destination of choice for the world’s leading filmmakers’.

‘Our government’s commitment to developing Queensland’s screen industry secures high-profile local, national and international film and series, which ultimately creates good local jobs,’ Palaszczuk added.

Screen Queensland CEO, Jacqui Feeney said she was ‘delighted’ to welcome Howard back to Queensland. ‘Mr Howard’s appreciation for our highly experienced crews and creatives, stunning locations, first-class facilities and generous production incentives is cemented by his return with this latest production.’

Imagine Entertainment are producing the film.

Filming on Eden will begin on Monday 27 November at Queensland’s Gold Coast.
 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

