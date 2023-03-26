Revamped Neighbours gets a production date

In a plot development worthy of the show, Neighbours is set to start production again at Melbourne’s Nunawading Studios on 17 April.

The announcement was shared by the cast during the final show of ‘Neighbours – The Celebration Tour’ at the London Palladium last week. The cast on stage included Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, and April Rose Pengilly, all of whom will be returning for the revamped show.

The news that the show would be revived came shortly its previous run (from 1985 to 2022) came to an end last year, following the decision by Channel 5 in the UK to stop airing the soap.

Neighbours Executive Producer Jason Herbison said, with production gearing up, it feels ‘very real now’.

‘It’s a hive of activity at the studio,’ he said. ‘We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents. It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17, which will be a huge day for everyone involved”.

The new Neighbours will launch in spring 2023 and is produced by Fremantle. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia and episodes will be available ad free on Prime Video in Australia seven days later.