Real Housewives of Sydney renewed for 2024 on Binge

Season 2 promises more Sydney skyline, more mansions and, of course, more turbulence.
18 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Guests and a host sit in a studio facing the camera for the Real Housewives of Sydney Reunion episode from Season 1 on Binge.

Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 1. Image: Binge.

Following the success of its revamp and return to screens last year,The Real Housewives of Sydney will return in 2024, with production set to start in the coming weeks.

Last season served up all the drama one might expect, with the show offering a glimpse into the lives of a selected group of Sydney housewives with opulent lifestyles and turbulent friendships.    

According to Binge: ‘Sydney’s breathtaking skyline, million-dollar mansions and awe-inspiring harbour will again serve as the backdrop for this new season.’

Executive Director Binge and Commissioner for the Foxtel Group Alison Hurbert-Burns said: ‘As the cameras roll and the champagne flows, we can’t wait to follow the adventures of the Sydney housewives this season and get a sneak peek into their glamorous and eventful lives.’

Ahead of the new season, fans can watch the last season of The Real Housewives of Sydney and also enjoy the latest seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsNew JerseyOrange CountyCheshireNew York CityAtlanta and Potomac on Binge.

The Real Housewives of Sydney is produced by Matchbox Pictures, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Executive Producers for Matchbox are David Dutton and Nat Brosnan and the Executive Consultant is Lisa Potasz. The Executive Producers for BINGE are Alison Hurbert-Burns and Howard Myers-Rifai.

The Real Housewives franchise is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. There are currently 27 international adaptations of the global hit format including recently announced or launched versions in Rome, Finland, Warsaw and Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

