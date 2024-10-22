Rachel Perkins to receive Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award

In recognition of her enduring contributions to Australian cinema and television, acclaimed writer, director and producer Rachel Perkins will receive the 2024 Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award.

The honour will be presented to Perkins during the Screen Music Awards on Tuesday, 29 October, at the Forum Melbourne, Naarm.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Perkins is celebrated as one of Australia’s most influential directors. Her work, which includes Bran Nue Dae, Jasper Jones, Mabo, Mystery Road, Redfern Now, and Total Control, has earned her numerous accolades. Her 1992 founding of Blackfella Films marked a pivotal moment for Indigenous representation in Australian media, producing works like the landmark SBS documentary series First Australians.

Perkins has been a key figure in the industry through her leadership roles, including her time as a Commissioner with the Australian Film Commission and as a board member for Screen Australia. This year, she was appointed Chair of the Australian Film, Television and Radio School Council.

ScreenHub: Runt passes $5.5m at Australian box office to enter Top 3 local films of 2024

Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, praised Perkins’ transformative impact, stating, ‘Her stories have become woven into the fabric of our national narrative, challenging us to reflect on our shared humanity.’

The award will be presented alongside a star-studded lineup at the Screen Music Awards, hosted by Susie Youssef, with guest presenters Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM.

The 2024 Screen Music Awards

Musical Director: Erkki Veltheim

Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Location: Forum Melbourne, Naarm

Host: Susie Youssef

Guest Presenters: Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM

More on the Screen Music Awards…

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) have announced the nominees for the 2024 Screen Music Awards.

Featuring a mix of 29 first-time nominees and seasoned screen composers, the list spans 15 categories including compositions for documentaries, short films, advertising, children’s programming, feature film scores and for the first time, music for games/interactive media and unscripted and reality television.

The nominated music and original songs are featured in some of Australia’s favourite screen moments of the past year, including homegrown animated phenomenon Bluey.

Appearing in Best Music for Children’s Programming and Most Performed Composer – Overseas (Joff Bush), Bluey, is currently the most-watched show in the United States so far this year.

ScreenHub: 2024 Screen Music Awards: nominees announced

The Screen Music Awards will take place on 29 October at the Forum in Melbourne. For more information, head to the APRA AMCOS website.