News

 > News

Rachel Perkins to receive Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award

Rachel Perkins will receive the 2024 award at the APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards.
22 Oct 2024 15:02
Silvi Vann-Wall
Rachel Perkins by Dylan River. Image supplied by APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards.

Film

Rachel Perkins by Dylan River. Image supplied by APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards.

Share Icon

In recognition of her enduring contributions to Australian cinema and television, acclaimed writer, director and producer Rachel Perkins will receive the 2024 Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award.

The honour will be presented to Perkins during the Screen Music Awards on Tuesday, 29 October, at the Forum Melbourne, Naarm.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Perkins is celebrated as one of Australia’s most influential directors. Her work, which includes Bran Nue Dae, Jasper Jones, Mabo, Mystery Road, Redfern Now, and Total Control, has earned her numerous accolades. Her 1992 founding of Blackfella Films marked a pivotal moment for Indigenous representation in Australian media, producing works like the landmark SBS documentary series First Australians.

Perkins has been a key figure in the industry through her leadership roles, including her time as a Commissioner with the Australian Film Commission and as a board member for Screen Australia. This year, she was appointed Chair of the Australian Film, Television and Radio School Council.

ScreenHub: Runt passes $5.5m at Australian box office to enter Top 3 local films of 2024

Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, praised Perkins’ transformative impact, stating, ‘Her stories have become woven into the fabric of our national narrative, challenging us to reflect on our shared humanity.’

The award will be presented alongside a star-studded lineup at the Screen Music Awards, hosted by Susie Youssef, with guest presenters Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM.

The 2024 Screen Music Awards

Musical Director: Erkki Veltheim
Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Location: Forum Melbourne, Naarm
Host: Susie Youssef
Guest Presenters: Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM

More on the Screen Music Awards…

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) have announced the nominees for the 2024 Screen Music Awards. 

Featuring a mix of 29 first-time nominees and seasoned screen composers, the list spans 15 categories including compositions for documentaries, short films, advertising, children’s programming, feature film scores and for the first time, music for games/interactive media and unscripted and reality television.

The nominated music and original songs are featured in some of Australia’s favourite screen moments of the past year, including homegrown animated phenomenon Bluey. 

Appearing in Best Music for Children’s Programming and Most Performed Composer – Overseas (Joff Bush), Bluey, is currently the most-watched show in the United States so far this year.

ScreenHub: 2024 Screen Music Awards: nominees announced

The Screen Music Awards will take place on 29 October at the Forum in Melbourne. For more information, head to the APRA AMCOS website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Digital Features Television Reviews Feature Games Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts
More
Freda Puruntatameri and Rina Moreen in a promotional shot for Like My Brother. Image: Wayne Taylor.
Reviews

Like My Brother, film review: Tiwi Islander female football story transcends the oval

Shot over a six-year period, Like My Brother explores how a great sporting opportunity can come with serious caveats.

Madeleine Swain
Late Night with the Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment/ Netflix. Best 3 new films.
Features

Netflix: best Australian films to stream right now

Discover great Australian films to stream on Netflix, including Lantana, The Dressmaker, Talk to Me and Mad Bastards.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Sebastian Stan in A Different Man. Credit: By Matt Infante. Courtesy of A24.
Reviews

A Different Man review: deliciously off-kilter tale about obsession

A Different Man is a dark tale of identity and obsession, with a cracking performance by Sebastian Stan in the…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Runt. Image: See Pictures Pty Ltd.
News

Runt passes $5.5m at Australian box office to enter Top 3 local films of 2024

Runt, the Australian family film about a girl and her dog, has entered the top 3 highest grossing locally made…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Pools, dir. Sam Hayes. Image: SXSW Sydney
News

SXSW Sydney 2024: all the Screen Award winners

A Grand Mockery won best feature film at SXSW Sydney this weekend.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login