Stan announces new series Prosper with Screen Australia investment

Stan and Lionsgate have announced the commission of a brand new original series Prosper, with major production investment from Screen Australia.

Produced by Lingo Pictures, the epic family drama comes from Stan and Lionsgate’s previously announced television development partnership to deliver content outside of Australia.

A razor-sharp drama of faith, ambition and divided loyalties, Prosper is set in the inner sanctum of a family bound together by unfathomable wealth and unchecked power, as they build an evangelical megachurch hell-bent on global domination.

‘When we announced we were expanding our partnership with the world-class Hollywood studio Lionsgate to include development of new projects, we knew we would have some outstanding Stan Original Series on the way,’ Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said.

‘Prosper will be a prestige drama that explores the consequences of unbridled power and desire, with Lingo Pictures and the creative team having developed both a brilliant – and timely – series. Today’s commissioning announcement marks only the beginning of our expanded partnership with Lionsgate, as we continue to work together to develop and commission even more premium Stan Originals.’

Developed with the support of Stan, Lionsgate, Screen NSW and Screen Australia, Prosper is written by lead creative and executive producer Matt Cameron (Jack Irish, Secret City), Liz Doran (Barons, Please Like Me), Louise Fox (Glitch, Broadchurch) and Belinda Chayko (Fires, Stateless).

The series is produced by Jason Stephens (Lambs of God, Upright) and Helen Bowden (The Secret She Keeps) for Lingo Pictures and Andrew Walker (Deadloch, Rosehaven) – with further casting and production announcements to come.

‘We’re excited to kick off our pact with Stan with such a powerful drama. This is just the first of the many opportunities our collaboration can tap in Australia and around the world.’ said Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate President of International Television and Digital Distribution.

‘Lingo Pictures is thrilled to be partnering with Stan and Lionsgate to bring this timely series to the screen. They share our ambition to create a landmark television series for audiences in Australia and around the world,’ Lingo Pictures Creative Director and Producer Jason Stephens said.

Further Stan Original Series currently in development through Stan’s partnership with Lionsgate include: drama series The Geography of Friendship, which is being jointly developed and produced by Aquarius Films and Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures; and outback comedy crime series Population: 11, which is being developed by Jungle Entertainment.

The Stan Original Series Prosper is produced by Lingo Pictures, with major production investment from Screen Australia with the assistance of the NSW Government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund. Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie will executive produce for Stan. Lionsgate will manage international sales.

The Stan Original Series Prosper will begin production soon, with further announcements to come.