Pokémon Concierge: Netflix releases miniseries trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Pokémon Concierge, a new miniseries coming to the streaming service in December and the first collaboration between Netflix and the Japanese firm The Pokémon Company.

The four episodes, premiering on 28 December globally, will last 14–20 minutes each and feature hand-drawn and stop-motion animation.

As per the Netflix blurb: Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests.