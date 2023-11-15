News

Pokémon Concierge: Netflix releases miniseries trailer

The show marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the Japanese firm The Pokémon Company.
15 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Pokémon Concierge. Image: Netflix.

Netflix has released the trailer for Pokémon Concierge, a new miniseries coming to the streaming service in December and the first collaboration between Netflix and the Japanese firm The Pokémon Company.

The four episodes, premiering on 28 December globally, will last 14–20 minutes each and feature hand-drawn and stop-motion animation.

As per the Netflix blurb: Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests.

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

