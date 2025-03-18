News

Pamela Anderson joins film shooting in Sydney, Place to Be, with Taika Waititi

Pamela Anderson is joining Place To Be, by director Kornél Mundruczó, filming in Sydney.
18 Mar 2025 10:48
Paul Dalgarno
Pamela Anderson. Image: Andreas Rentz.

Pamela Anderson is joining Place To Be, the latest feature film from five-time Cannes laureate, director Kornél Mundruczó – filming in Sydney, Australia.

The Last Showgirl star, who was nominated this past year for SAG, Golden Globe and Gotham awards,  joins the eclectic ensemble led by iconic actress and Triple Crown Award winner Ellen Burstyn and Oscar-winning Taika Waititi in the moving story of an unlikely friendship and finding your place, at any age, with grace.

Written by multi-award-winning screenwriter Kata Wéber (Pieces Of A Woman, White God), the heartfelt drama follows kindly, but no-nonsense Brooke (Burstyn) and discombobulated divorcee Nelson (Waititi) as they travel from Chicago to New York to return a lost racing pigeon home.

Anderson will play Molly, Brooke’s daughter, who is finding her feet after the end of her second marriage. Anxious about rehoming her elderly mother, she is resistant to any plan to move her to a retirement facility.

Produced by Jomon Thomas (Monkey Man, Hotel Mumbai), Megan Wynn (Together, Poker Face), and four-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning producer Alexander Rodnyansky (Loveless, Beanpole).

Executive producers include Natalya Pavchinskaya (S’YA Concept), Stuart Manashil, Pankaj Mamtora (Lonestar Films), Kanesh Mohana Sundaram (GVKM Elephant Pictures), Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson,Viktoria Petranyi, David Edelstein and the late Kevin Turen.

WME Independent is handling international sales. The film is backed by S’YA Concept with further support from the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW fund.

Director Kornél Mundruczó said he was ‘thrilled’ to have drawn together such a diverse and talented cast.

‘I really love Pamela,’ he said. ‘She’s such a versatile actress and her most recent performance in The Last Showgirl was unbelievable.  She showed such bravery and I’m tremendously excited to work with her.’

Anderson currently stars in the Gia Coppola-directed The Last Showgirl, for which she has been nominated in the Lead Actress Category for Golden Globe, SAG and Gotham Awards.

She will next be seen on the big screen in a starring role opposite Liam Neeson in Paramount’s upcoming Naked Gun reboot.

Later in the year, Anderson will appear in Karim Aïnouz’s Rosebush Pruning with Riley Keough, Callum Turner, Elle Fanning Jamie Bell, Lucas Gage and Tracy Letts.

Among her other recent acting work, Anderson made her Broadway debut in 2022 as Roxy Hart in Chicago, for which she received critical acclaim across the board and a Playbill Award. She is represented by Hansen Jacobson Teller, CAA and Wolf Kasteler.

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

