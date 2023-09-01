News

Our Flag Means Death – Season 2 Premiere Date Announced for Binge

Our Flag Means Death, the LGBTQIA+ pirate romcom, returns for a second season on Binge.
1 Sep 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Official art for season 2 of Our Flag Means Death. Image: Binge

Our Flag Means Death, the queer pirate romcom created by David Jenkins and starring Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby, has officially confirmed its Season 2 release date: 5 October 2023.

We’ve also got a trailer to boot, which you can watch below. In it, we see Darby’s Stede Bonnet and Waititi’s Blackbeard separated and living very different lives on the high seas once again. Flashes of exciting sequences featuring new characters like Minnie Driver’s Anne Bonnie can be seen while Prince’s The Beautiful Ones plays.

Read: What to stream in September 2023: new shows and films in Australia

Returning to Binge on 5 October 2023 with 3 episodes dropping at once, Our Flag Means Death will release two new episodes weekly leading up to the season 2 finale on 26 October 2023.

The eight-episode series is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Darby). After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas … they found love. Now, they have to survive it.

Read: Vico Ortiz, Our Flag Means Death: ‘It’s amazing, it’s so queer

In addition to Darby and Waititi, season two stars returning cast members Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. New additions joining the ensemble cast include recurring guest stars Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand, and guest stars Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Taika Waititi, alongside creator-showrunner David Jenkins. In addition to his duties as showrunner, Jenkins directed the first two episodes of season two. Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, and Antoine Douaihy also serve as executive producers. Season two was filmed in Auckland, New Zealand.

Our Flag Means Death season two premieres on Binge on Thursday 5 October 2023, and will also be available to watch on FOX8.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

