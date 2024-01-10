News

Our Flag Means Death cancelled by HBO Max

The queer pirate comedy will not return for a third season.
10 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Our Flag Means Death. Image: Binge.

Dock the ship and pull the sails up – popular pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death has been cancelled at HBO’s Max after two seasons.

The David Jenkins-created series, starring Rhys Darby and executive producer Taika Waititi, first garnered attention for its queer themes and commitment to the swashbucklin’ genre. With its attention to detail, lush costumery, and swoon-worthy romances, we rated it highly here at ScreenHub.

Read: Making Mermaid Magic with Our Flag Means Death Costume Designer Gypsy Taylor

The news of the show’s cancellation broke today and was soon confirmed by Jenkins on his personal Instagram account.

‘I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family,’ Jenkins wrote in his Instagram post. ‘But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.’

A spokesperson for Max said the following to The Hollywood Reporter this morning: ‘While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life. We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.’

Read: Our Flag Means Death Season 2 review

Season one of Our Flag Means Death first aired in Australia on Binge in March 2022, with ten episodes, and season two followed in 2023 with only eight.

You can watch the entirety of Our Flag Means Death on Binge.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

