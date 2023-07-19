NITV names Taryne Laffar as Commissioning Editor

National Indigenous Television (NITV) has announced the appointment of Taryne Laffar as Commissioning Editor to support the delivery of the channel’s content.

Laffar, who descends from the Bardi and Jabbir Jabbir nations in the West Kimberley, has more than 15 years’ experience in the Australian screen industry as a writer, producer, director and in casting. She joins NITV from PiNK PEPPER, a Western Australian First Nations and female-owned production company she started in 2020, specialising in developing and producing Indigenous-led screen content.

Among the many credits she brings to the role are NITV documentary series Our Law, which provided insight into the frontline of policing in Western Australia with unique access to Indigenous officers, recruits and cadets attempting to change the system from within; NITV’s short documentary series initiative Our Stories; and NITV food series On Country Kitchen.

As Commissioning Editor, Laffar will oversee the development and delivery of NITV’s diverse slate of commissioned content reflecting, celebrating and exploring First Nations stories, across documentaries, drama, entertainment, and children’s programming.

Her appointment comes while NITV is delivering its biggest ever original content line-up, including the recent broadcast of the successful NITV co-commission with Network 10, documentary series The First Inventors, and the children’s show Barrumbi Kids.

Marissa McDowell, Head of Commissions at NITV, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be welcoming Taryne to the team, bringing her extensive experience, creativity, and passion for authentic First Nations storytelling. Taryne is dedicated to creating powerful stories by and about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and she’ll be a fantastic asset to our commissioning team. We’re excited to have her on board.’

Laffar added: ‘After working as an independent producer and arts worker or manager for my entire working life I am very excited to be joining the NITV Commissioning Editor team.

‘Being chosen to work with First Nations producers and creators around the continent in bringing their stories to Australian free to air television is a profound privilege. The fact that NITV also invests in building and championing First Nations talent across the screen sector for me personally demonstrates the matriarchal values of where I come from and who I now am.

‘My selection to this new role is a deep-rooted dedication to the deadly black women of my flesh and bones – my mother Carla Laffar, her mother Bridgette Buckeridge, and her mother Josephine Hunter (all RIP) and my daughters Koda and Fenix and my Mim (Grand-daughter) Mila Grey.’

Laffar starts in the role on 19 July.