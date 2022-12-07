Bring Him To Me, with Sam Neill, currently shooting in Queensland

Bring Him To Me, a new Australian film starring Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, Maze Runner) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders, The Piano) is currently shooting in Queensland. The film comes from director Luke Sparke (Occupation Rainfall) and writer Tom Evans.

Barry Pepper first broke into Hollywood in Stephen Spielberg’s drama, Saving Private Ryan. Most recently he worked on the films Crawl (which premiered at the Venice Film Festival) and Awake. He is soon to be seen in Trigger Point opposite Colm Feore.

Bring Him to Me is a mob-thriller which poses the question: ‘When is it too late to turn back?’

Read: Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy wraps in South Australia

Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. The script was ‘inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s Casino‘, in which Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go south.

American actor Jamie Costa, who shot to viral fame in 2021 with his portrayal of Robin Williams in a proof-of-concept short film for a proposed biopic, will make his film debut playing opposite Pepper.

Also starring in the cast is Academy Award Nominee Rachel Griffiths (Hilary & Jackie, Six Feet Under, Brothers and Sisters,) who was most recently seen in Total Control and the Amazon series The Wilds.

Other cast to join the production include rising star Jennings Brower (Netflix Dreams), and Zac Garred (Occupation: Rainfall, Australian Gangster & NCIS) who is also co-producer.

Read: Bruce Beresford, director: ‘I couldn’t work in Australia – people wouldn’t talk to me.’

‘It’s so surreal to be able to work with Barry, Sam and Rachel,’ said Luke Sparke. ‘They are experts in their craft and will bring so much depth to their respective characters. I’ve been fascinated by morally grey stories like Breaking Bad and Drive, so when presented with the chance to dive deep into the underworld, I couldn’t resist bringing my own flavour to the genre toeing the lines of film noir and graphic novels.’

Myriad Pictures has acquired international sales rights and will feature Bring Him To Me at EFM in Berlin in February whilst Sparke Films is negotiating Australian and New Zealand rights.

‘We are thrilled to be working with prolific writer/director Luke and this award-winning cast on this suspenseful action movie that is destined to delight fans of car chases and adrenaline pumping special effects,’ said Myriad Pictures CEO, Kirk D’Amico.

Rounding out team Sparke are producers Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, along with Zac Garred as co-producer, and executive producers Geoff Imrie, Luke Sparke, Sean Virgin and Martin Walton.