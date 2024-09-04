News

Netflix: The Perfect Couple – first look and trailer

Watch Nicole Kidman in the trailer for Netflix's The Perfect Couple.
4 Sep 2024 12:56
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in episode 102 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in episode 102 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Nicole Kidman stars in a new miniseries for Netflix called The Perfect Couple, which just released its first trailer today.

Eve Hewson plays Amelia Sacks, a woman about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season – until a body turns up on the beach.

As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

Watch the trailer for The Perfect Couple here:

Kidman and Hewson star alongside Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khatter, Jack Reynor, Mia Isaac, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

Susanne Bier directed the six-episode series with scripts written by Jenna Lamia, Bryan M Holdman, Leila Cohan, Courtney Grace, Evelyn Yves and Alex Berger. The show was created and run by Lamia, and was adapted from the 2018 novel The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury in episode 104 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Seacia Pavao/Netflix © 2024.

The Perfect Couple premieres on Netflix on 5 September 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

